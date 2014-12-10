“Sons of Anarchy” was a “bad relationship show”

Kurt Sutter's FX biker series, says Matt Zoller Seitz, was “a show that you commit to watching for whatever reason and that often disappoints you or irritates you or makes you miserable, but that you can never quite bring yourself to leave, because every now and then, it'll do something so wonderfully surprising and right that you remember why you fell in love with it in the first place. Sutter and his writers, directors, and actors did that just often enough that I never stopped watching Sons, even though, as many others have noted, in later years, it became an example of the downside (perhaps) of FX's policy of granting artists free reign, content- and length-wise.” PLUS: “SOA” exits with a record 6.4 million viewers, “SOA” should”ve been called “Contrivances of Plot” or “Montages of Eternity,” and “SOA” absolutely had to be over the top and Shakespearean.

“Sons of Anarchy” exec producer: “Everyone wanted it to be as satisfying as possible”

Paris Barclay, who also serves as “SOA” director, says: “I don”t like when I read a book and I invest in hundreds and hundreds of pages, and then you end and it”s like, ‘What? I”m supposed to just think about something? I don”t want to think about something.”” PLUS: Barclay recalls shooting that “incredibly painful” voting scene.

Shonda Rhimes: “I haven't broken through any glass ceilings”

Rhimes, the recipient of this year”s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, said in her speech accepting the award: “If I had broken through any glass ceilings, I would know. If I had broken through a glass ceiling, I would have felt some cuts, I would have some bruises, there'd be shards of glass in my hair … If I'd broken the glass ceiling, that would mean I made it through to the other side, where the air is rare. I would feel the wind on my face.” PLUS: Read Rhimes” entire speech.

Click Read Full Post For More

JK Rowling”s detective novel “Cuckoo”s Calling” to become a BBC series

The first two books, written under the pseudonym Robert Galbrait, has been commissioned by BBC One.

“SNL” counts down the “100 Greatest Guys” in another cut James Franco episode sketch

Check out a spoof of VH1 countdown shows.

“Scandal” alum Columbus Short admits: I was struggling with a cocaine problem

“I'll be candid,” he tells “Access Hollywood. “I was struggling with drugs. I had a lot on my plate, and you know, I was using unhealthy ways to kind of self-medicate and deal with a lot of heavy duty stuff in my life.”

ABC orders a buddy comedy set in the NBA

The proposed series would revolve around an NBA rookie who doesn”t speak English and his translator who doesn”t understand basketball.

Sophie Turner: “Game of Thrones” Season 5 will get a “lot lot darker”

There was one scene, she says, that was “really kind of horrible for everyone to be on set and watch.”

Kerr Smith to reunite with “Dawson”s Creek” creator on “Stalker”

Smith will guest on Kevin Williamson”s new series as a terrorized news anchor.

Amy Poehler: “I miss Oprah”s show so much, man”

“God, I miss it,” she tells Buzzfeed, adding: “I should have written about this in my book. You don”t understand what it was like, Oprah was on every day. Every dayyyy. After school. Every day for an hour. So good. The network, I”m all for it, but I just really miss her show. So much. I should call her and tell her this.”

“Arrow” is bringing back Peter Stormare

He”ll reprise his role of Vertigo.

“Episodes” unveils its Season 4 poster

“Hollywood Blows.”