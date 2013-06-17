Sony announces dates for two more sequels to ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

If you’re waiting for Sony to give up the rights to “Spider-Man” so Marvel can reboot the character and drop him into the same continuity as “The Avengers,” you may want to take up a time-consuming hobby, because it’s going to be a while.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is set for release on May 2, 2014, but Sony must already be feeling fairly confident about what they’re seeing, because they put out a press release today to announce that they are setting dates for two additional sequels. On June 10, 2016, they’ll release the third film in the series, and on May 4, 2018, they’ll release the fourth.
That means that, barring some unexpected massive failure, this version of the Spider-Man story is going to last at least one more film than Raimi’s version did, which makes me sad. I wasn’t crazy about the first film, and more than anything, I’m just frustrated by my reaction. I love the character, and I want to love movies about him.
This first sequel is starting to look like it’s jam-packed with bad guys. Jamie Foxx is Electro, Paul Giamatti is The Rhino, and Chris Cooper and Dane DeHaan are playing Norman and Harry Osborne. If they already know they’re making two more sequels, I’m a little surprised they’re throwing so many opponents at Spider-Man in one film. Then again, what if they have a game plan and they’re laying the groundwork for a Sinister Six film?
Sony may not own enough superheroes to do their own “Avengers” style event with heroes, so why not go the other direction? Why not do a massive team-up movie, but have it be the villains who are teaming up and not the heroes?
So far, the sequel’s been under a fairly heavy degree of scrutiny during their on-location shoot, and I’m doing my best to avoid seeing any more of them after seeing what feels like a pretty massive spoiler. Even though I didn’t really like the first film, I’m going to hold out hope that the sequel ends up winning me over.
After all, if we’re going to be seeing Spider-Man films with this cast through at least 2018, I’d rather be excited about the films than dreading their release.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014.
I really liked the first movie, and I’m pretty sure I know what spoiler you’re talking about from the location shooting. I kind of really hope it’s just an homage, but it’s probably not.
That’s truly disappointing. I thought the Amazing Spider-Man was a misguided reboot with zero of the heart that the Raimi films were loaded with. And to this day, Spider-Man 2 is my favorite superhero film. I don’t even care if Marvel gets the rights, I’d just like to see someone like Raimi do something with the character again.
For better or for worse, we’ll never get another superhero trilogy like the Spider-Man one. And that’s why it’s my favorite and why I’m sure I’ll never find much out of this new foursome.
*much to enjoy
I thought the raimi Spider-Man’s sucked. To much made for kids for my taste. The batman trilogy was great because it was darker. Just like man of steel was. I don’t need my superhero movies to be comedies.
Arash–at the same time, not every superhero movie needs to be “gritty reboot” with brooding all the time.
Exactly, MWill! Different superheroes equate to different flavors of ice cream in the comic world. For every hero that “dark” suits, there are others that need light touches, like Spidey. Or Iron Man, the biggest slapstick comedy franchise of all time (though it did take an appealingly gritty turn in #3, I’ll admit).
I am ok with two more in this series, and the addition on all the villains doesn’t mean they are going to have them all fight Spiderman all at the same time. Raimi’s third film in the series was horrible! I rank it right up there with X3 and Origins Wolverine as three of the worst films I paid money to see. I enjoyed the first film enough to want to see the next one. Give it a chance people.
The biggest problem with Spider Man 3 is that there are too many villains. Other than that it’s a pretty good villain. People try to make a big deal about Tobey dancing and whatever like it’s THAT different from the “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” sequence from Spider-Man 2. Spider-Man 3 is a very heightened Sam Raimi and I love it.
I’m ready to see Keaven’s Last Hunt on the big screen. It’s about time.
I too was very disappointed with ‘Spider-Man 3’. It’s pretty obvious that Raimi was just going bonkers where he could since he was struggling with the studio to make the movie he wanted (it was supposed to Vulture / Sandman instead of Venom).
Spider-Man 3 was underrated. Flawed, overstuffed, but there’s a LOT of good stuff in there that no one wants to acknowledge because they were too busy whining about “stupid dance scenes” or Tobey Maguire crying.
@montyjack… Even raimi said he was disapponted with the 3rd movie. When the director admits it, then it was obviously bad. And it has absolutely nothing to do with him dancing.. It had to do with it being corny like having a crowd of thousand people hooting and holaring about spiderman fighting at the end lol i mean cmon..
Am I imagining it, or didn’t they do the same thing and announce release dates for the next three films or so when Raimi was making them? That went well.
The fact that Norman Osbourne is in the second movie doesn’t mean he will be a villain. I would actually like to see him and Parker be close to one another in the second film and at the beginning of the third. Then as the third movie progresses Osbourne gets obsessed with power or after so many defeats against spiderman he takes matter to his own hands, then by the fourth movie he is evil.
I guess Marc Webb’s “The Only Living Boy in New York” is officially dead. I really wanted to see this version of “The Graduate”
I don’t believe he’s signed on beyond ‘Amazing Spiderman 2’ (directors are rarely signed for multi-picture deals). We will be getting films in for this series in 2016 and 2018 but it doesn’t mean Webb will be at the helm.
I hated the first movie. Boring as hell
The acting was terrible. The suit was shit.
You sir, dont know what your talking about!
Wow… I’d hate to see what movies you liked if your opinions about The Amazing Spider-Man are that far off. It was easily better than the first trilogy.
Unlike you two I am not a drone that agrees with everyone, especially when the movie was shit. It was not good and the 1st trilogy was better. I won’t even see the next ones because the 1st one sucked. BORING. I like movies that don’t put me to sleep. You can like what you like and I will like what I like. I am allowed to have my opinion. You liked it so good for you.
Awesome! I loved the first film, and I can’t wait to see more of this version of Spidey!
The first one was good. I don’t understand all the people saying the old versions were better. They were seriously some of the worst movies I had seen. Bad acting, super cheesy, and spider man was a wuss. So glad someone took over to make him seem somewhat like a man.
The first film had its problems, mostly the jarring editing choices (not sure why Sony had such little confidence in it) but the cast was an improvement over Raimi’s series and Webb’s direction was solid although workman-like (which is probably what the studio wanted after Raimi’s flashy style).
The funny thing is that anybody who’s familiar with Webb’s music video career, or even (500) Days of Summer, knows that he has a very quirky and idiosyncratic style. It was something that I was hoping he would manage to bring to The Amazing Spider-Man, but besides for a couple of cute scenes involving Peter and Gwen (and even that is being generous), the film felt completely anonymous. I know it’s become somewhat fashionable to bag on the Raimi films retroactively, but understand that it’s very, very hard to hold onto your voice when making huge studio blockbusters like this and that, even if you happen to hate Raimi’s voice, what he did was impressive all the same.
I was incredibly disillusioned by the reboot, but I’m holding out hope that the sequel will be better just because they’re not covering the same ground as the original trilogy anymore.
Raimi did a great job. Main problems: In Spiderman I, the Green Gobllin was wearing that dumb helmet. And I had to get used to Spidey creating his own wweb organically, but then again it kinda makes sense. Spidey 3 felt rushed, but upon re-viewing I did like the 2 on 2 battles. But did not understand why he let Sandman, a criminal go.
Webb’s Spiderman… I had to get used to Spidey making webshooters again. Crane scene… stupid. Actors… perfect. Garfield is a great Spidey/Parker. Spidey shot twice? This was a reboot, so Webb was a little trapped trying to combine originality with well known origins. #2 will allow freedom. Looking forward. And more villains? Why not.
I hope Emma Stone isn’t in them!!! She is so annoying and ugly!!! On top of that she is a horrible actress with a very noticeable lisp!!!
I couldn’t disagree more on all of your points. She owns the screen every time the camera is on her, and she’s yet to give a bad performance (though I haven’t seen Gangster Squad).
Emma Stone is great! I thought she done the Gwen Stacy character justice and made her more than just a dumb blonde. She gave the film a heart in my opinion and I think that she was a perfect actress for the role. I’m also looking forward to seeing MaryJane in the second film.
Wow did that post go horribly wrong. Anyone that thinks Emma Stone is ugly is either gay (men), or a jealous female. She is also a pretty damn good actress. You missed the mark there buddy.
Spider-Man 3 wasn’t good at all but it was still better then X3 or Origins:Wolverine or Green Lantern. There are some parts, especially Thomas Hayden Church as the Sandman that were really good. I saw ASM in the theatre and rewatched it this weekend and it is not good at all. Emma Stone was good but emo Peter Parker was horrible. The guy takes his mask off every 30 seconds. It’s boring. FX weren’t that good. Sony. Admit your wrong and give Spidey back to Raimi who just reproved himself and get out of his way.
Too bad in the comics Peter Parker is Dead. Yup. Doc Ock is in his body and Marvel has said he’s not coming back and the writer brags about killing him all the time. He said Doc Ock is wearing the meat puppet of Peter Parker. He’s a classy guy.
Speaking of, I think there might be a troll on this board wearing an Arash “suit”, because how else to explain your rapidly fluctuating opinions? I hope you get control back soon!
if you really think Peter Parker isn’t coming back within the year you need to read more comics.
Loved the first amazing Spiderman movie holla to Andrew Garfield im glad this amazing series can and will continue.
Whats the problem with Jamie Foxx as Electro, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper and Dane DeHaan??????????? two of them won an Oscar! and Paul Gimatti has like 5 golden globe nominations! The problem is that people prefer watching James Franco looking high on the set!
I loved Raimis films (third was a bit of a mess but the Raimi style and Sandman made it watchable) This reboot though is another thing. After watching it I just felt completely devoid of anything. I could have been watching adverts for 2 hours. It was just an empty movie and even slightly annoying at parts. I still hold out hope for the sequal but Sony have a long way to go in order to pull it back from the dissapointment of the first. And I’m still not a fan of web shooters, makes so much more sense to have him develop web glands. The best thing James Cameron has ever come up with.
I could not agree more. I thought it was sacrilege for Spidey not to have his web shooters but it actually makes more sense. Emo Parker was boring. ASM had no soul. It was hollow. Uncle Ben’s death was changed with horrible results. Raimi’s films felt fun and light like the comics themselves. Spider-Man 2 is one of if not the best comic book movie yet.
Well, let’s see how the next movie plays at the box office. Part 1 was already, while far away from being a bomb, not the smash hit Sony expected it to be and even the people who liked it had often nothing more positive to say than: “Yeah, it was okay, I guess”.
I admit, I’ll probably go see them, but I didn’t love the first one. I enjoy super-hero movies, but like this article says, I think they have a few too many villains in the up-coming one. I wont go through all my reasons of ways they ruin super hero movies.
For too many reasons, I didn’t love this latest reboot where he fights the Lizard. I thought Tobey Maguire was a much better Spidey. But I do like super heros and will still probably go see it, but I think way too many villans at once. I wont go though all my reasons Hollywood ruins superhero films in my opinion.
The first Amazing Spiderman was a vast improvement over that corny drivel Raimi spewed out. Tobey McGuire and Kristen Dunst are two of the most annoying actors ever and the storyline’s and scripts were cheesy and boring. The entire casting process for those 3 Spiderman movie’s was terrible, William Dafoe was probably the only good casting choice out of all 3 movies.
The Amazing Spiderman was lightyears better than anything Riami did. By far the best Spiderman movie ever made.
All that said, the addition of Jamie Foxx and the decision to make the villains be Electro and Rhino have me worried that this movie will be a disappointing sequel. I can’t stand Jamie Foxx, he’s wildly overrated and I couldn’t care less about Electro or Rhino.
I’m hoping with the news that they are adding a 4th movie that we will get to see Venom and Carnage at some point. Venom needs to be re-done just for the sake of cleansing my memory of the Riami version, which was a huge disgrace.
Green Goblin, Carnage and Venom should be the villians after this silly Electro/Rhino waste of time.
Are you 15?? Raimi’s films were a mix of action/good story/light hearted fun. Just like the actual comics. Venom (originally awesome) and Carnage are crappy overhyped charcterslike Deadpool. Peter Parker is supposed to be a awkward geek, Toby was perfect. Garfield came off as a brooding ass.
And Alfred Molina was amazing as Doc Ock. One of the finest movie villains yet. He was up there with Ledger’s Joker, McKellans Magneto and Hinddleaton’s Loki. Not to mention Church’s Sandman was so well done and played.
No, I’m not 15, which is why I didn’t like the Riami movies that seemed like they were written by a 15 year old specifically for 15 year olds. The best part about Garfield being Spiderman was the fact that he has somewhat of an edge, something that makes him much more believable as a superhero. Tobey was weak, timid, whiny and annoying which made him unbelievable as any kind of hero.
To each their own but those Riami movies were corny and awful.
Alfred Molina was ok at best and Hiddleston was AWFUL as Loki in the Thor movie, admittedly he was much better in The Avengers but still nothing special.
I’m excited about this. I hope Emma Stone is in them. TASM was probably the best of the 4 so far and I’ve liked the first ones as well.
I”m glad Emma Stone is in this. TASM is really good and looking forward to more.
didn’t Joss Whedon say Oscorp was going to be in the Avengers but they just ran out of time?… I thought the reason why Disney did not fight to get spidey was because they came to some sort of agreement about these movies being a part of the Marvel CU just not directly involved
I’m with Drew on this one. The Amazing Spider-Man was disappointing. I didn’t like the reinvention of the Parker back story and the insistence on a needless reboot. Neither did I like Garfield much. He’s a good actor but I found myself actually disliking Spider-Man. Instead of cocky yet charming and fun he came across as a broody asshole. Plus the Lizard was terrible and the action sequences average at best. I can gather up next to no enthusiasm for the sequel let alone two more after that. And, yes, I loved Raimi’s first two movies, especially 2, which I still think is the finest all round superhero movie yet made.
I am looking forward to this one. Raimi’s 2002 version was quite flawed, but after it was a hit, they gave him control and put together the superior sequel. Part 3 was a clash of bad ideas, repeated drama from part 2 tha felt like whining, and studio interference. Raimi’s ideas for part 4 were terrible. Webb’s version was dragged down by having to start over, budget issues and FX issues with the Lizard (was supposed to look different, better battle scenes), but had a wise-cracking Spidey instead of a whiney Tobey, and was less cartoonish. It was an international hit. With more money and practice, and an established arc, this one should work better.
Im twenty-five. The spider man I primarily grew up with was the cartoon series from 1994-1998. If you all watch that, plus track through a few of the older comics you’ll see the villain line up makes perfect sense. Our friendly neighborhood spider takes on the entire insidious six himself. The first set up is the lizard which they have already done. Then comes shocker with the rhino. They both work for Fisk; so I hope they pepper that in the movie as well. But I digress. I’m sure 99.9% of you have net flix. Go watch the spide man series 1994-1998, it’s five seasons of my childhood and what web slinging should be. Don’t fuck it up Sony.
I’m on the side that I preferred ASM over the Raimi version. I think Andrew Garfield makes a better Peter Parker, they actually decided to go a more correct route with Gwen Stacy instead of simply jumping in with Mary Jane. The problem with the 3rd Raimi movie wasn’t too many villains, IMO. Whoever thought it was a good idea to cast Foreman from That 70’s Show (T. Grace) as Venom needs his/her head checked. That was a horrible cast. Plus the story just didn’t flow.
I look forward to the next ASM. I also keep hope alive we’ll see Ben Reilly on the big screen, but I somehow doubt it. :-(
For those who cite the newer Batman series as a good comic book series, you clearly DO NOT read comic books. If you don’t like serious plots peppered with one-liners you shouldn’t be looking for entrainment in comic books nor their movies. Please stop attending comic book movies, this only promotes film makers who have no business making comic book based movies.
Amazing Spiderman was not a reboot just another take on it. That being said I rather enjoyed it (Just like I enjoyed the first 2 Spiderman movies by Raimi)
And this is why I hate Sony…
The first 3 Spider-Man’s run about the same as the first Batman’s “bright, shiny, and predictable” I LOVED THEM!!! But the new Amazing Spider-Man was really good and I believe was better than all three earlier films… And with 3 more films coming this version could get a lot better… I’d like to see the Hobgoblin and Carnage!!! Best two villains in the series…(to me)