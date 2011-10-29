Sony Classics aims for lead with Knightley in ‘Method,’ supporting for ‘Carnage’ cast

When I spoke to Sony Classics honcho Michael Barker at this year’s Telluride Film Festival, he told me, “Watch out for Jodie Foster.” We were talking about the lead actress category at the time, and Roman Polanski’s “Carnage” had just played the Venice fest. He was high on her chances and feeling invigorated by reactions to her showy turn in the film.
Well, things change in an Oscar season. According to screening literature recently placed at the studio’s official site, not only will Foster actually be campaigned in the supporting actress category, but so will co-star Kate Winslet. Additionally, the other actors in the film’s quartet — Christoph Waltz and John C. Reilly — will be campaigned for supporting actor, taking the entire cast out of lead contention.
This, I think, is a smart way to go. The Best Actress race is already filling up and seems to have little room for movement between seven or eight serious possibilities. Meanwhile, the film’s best shot at a nomination is probably for Christoph Waltz’s smarmy lawyer (the character portrayed by Jeff Daniels on Broadway). And in a category that has a lot of wiggle room, I think he becomes a real possibility now.
I wasn’t a big fan of Polanski’s film or Foster’s performance, which I found to be way too broad. She will fare better in supporting actress than in lead, but I don’t know how far she’ll get. Nevertheless, again, I see the logic and think it’s a smart play.
Not as smart, in my opinion, is gunning for a Best Actress nomination for Keira Knightley’s histrionic performance in David Cronenberg’s “A Dangerous Method.” For reasons mentioned above, Knightley is likely to face a tougher road to a nod than she would have in supporting. I imagine the move has something to do with the fact that the studio has performances from Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain and now Jodie Foster, among others, to promote for supporting, with nothing to work with in lead.
Well, that’s not entirely true. There is Vera Farmiga in “Higher Ground.” And I suppose either Leila Hatami or Sareh Bayat could be campaigned for their wonderful work in “A Separation” (which is set for release within the year as opposed to the usual tactic of holding foreign films for the following year). But as far as viable options, there isn’t anything beyond Knightley or Foster, and so they’ve made their call as to which goes where.
These decisions aren’t up to the studios exclusively, mind you. Personal publicity for the talent has to sign off on any such move, and sometimes, they’ll even end up working against the best interests of a contender in order to get the spotlight of a higher profile campaign. I’m not at all insinuating that’s what’s going on here, I’m just saying if you have beef with the decision, it’s not just the studio who is implicated.
So, with that in mind, what do you say to this? These films haven’t been released yet but maybe some of you have caught them at this or that festival. Any thoughts?
(These changes will be reflected in Monday’s chart update.)
I think Waltz has the best chance of the Carnage quartet, but I would suggest that Winslet has a better shot than Foster. Winslet is hot off of her Emmy win, and Foster’s seems to have been the most divisive performance. Just a guess.
And what a poor draw for Knightley. She had a great shot in supporting, but in lead? That virtually takes her out of the race.
Sorry but Knightley is lead and for once I am glad that Sony is not confusing the voters trying to put her in supporting when she is not. Only Ruding and the Weinsteins love to do category fraud so that they can get a nod.
Damn as much as i loved Waltz’s performance, I really hope he doesn’t take away a slot from a real supporting actor.
There is always a comparison between the actors from the movie and the Broadway play. You haven’t watched Jodie in a Broadway play, or seen Hope Davis or Marcia Gay Harden in a movie. Maybe they would blew it on screen, maybe not, we don’t know. Maybe they would be much much better. I am very satisfied with Jodie in this role, but that is only my opinion. Academy loves showy roles, I think that is one of the reasons some people doubt Glenn Close will be in top five with her quiet performance. So, smart move for SPC, they will get at least two of the “Carnage” actors in top 5.
“There is always a comparison between the actors from the movie and the Broadway play.”
For a tiny, tiny percentage of the film’s audience, maybe. For everyone else, the movie is all they have to measure the performances by.
I’d argue both Gay Harden (an Oscar winner) and Davis (who’s been grievously ignored by the Academy) would have done just fine, thank you, if they’d repeated their roles on film. No doubt Daniels and Gandolfini would have as well…
Yes, Guy, that’s true, but the critics are the ones who are saying it out loud. It was Polanski’s decision, he opted for new actors (more profitable ones, that’s a fact)… if he chose the actors from the play, I bet many would argue that the movie is nothing more than a “televised” play. So, you can’t win them all. I liked “Carnage”, not on my top 10 this year, but close. Jodie and Waltz are in top 5, i think.
I thought Winslet fared better than Foster in Carnage. They were both stiff, but Winslet had more to work with IMO. Waltz was great as usual and I agree he certainly has a real shot at grabbing a nom but I really liked Reilly. I reacted with lots of laughter to Reilly’s performance, which I found to be quite the hoot.
Knightley in supporting, absolutely. I haven’t seen the film but even the trailer makes it seem like she’s much more of a supporting character. Plus, as pleasant as Cotillard was in Midnight in Paris, I don’t see a nomination for that performance at all.
“I haven’t seen the film but even the trailer makes it seem like she’s much more of a supporting character. ”
Come on! This is one of the world’s greatest stars, playing THE unsung heroine of psychoanalysis. If anything, the men support her character’s arc. How in the world are people so completely missing the mark on this? Sony did the right thing by the actor and the performance here.
World’s greatest star? Are we talking about Kiera Knightley here? She’s a good actress but not quite one of the world’s greatest stars. And I suppose I’m making a huge assumption with saying she belongs in supporting having not seen the film- I can admit that- but I maintain she probably has a better chance of battling it out for a spot in supporting than leading. Leading is pretty much set, give or take one spot and if the reviews for ADM are any indication, Knightley isn’t earning enough raves to make an argument for that spot.
However sensible their strategy, I’m not seeing Knightly or the Carnage cast getting traction.
It’s too bad that Vera Farmiga’s fine work as actor and director in “Higher Ground” has gotten so little attention. Nice to see her at least mentioned here. Do you think it might be remembered by the Independent Spirit Awards (it is eligible, right?)?
Her work in Henry’s Crime is overlooked too.
How come Woody Allen isn’t mentioned anywhere in the screening literature for Midnight in Paris?
Seems like a mistake to me. Say hello to Leslie Mansville, I guess.
Kris : I beleive winslet has the bezst shot… she had a great year… its something like 2008 (the reader /revolutionary road)…. But this year she did mildred pierce(some say her career best).. contagion(her most muted performance) and carnage.. But my question is.. dont u think she can get a nom for contagion(people have loved the movie and she stands out in that role as a scientist who eventually dies finding a cure)… and wid the carnage performance (many critics thuink she is good).She could have been a lock for best supporting actress nomination if the studios promote her well for both the movies… what do u think kris.. u think she has any shot at all????
I think Winslet is best in show but she’s also the most understated performer of the piece. I think the Oscar chances go Waltz > Foster > Reilly > Winslet
To expand a little bit on ‘Contagion’. That film is doing quite well, don’t we think? It’s charging for 75 mill domestic if not 80. It’s a cool film to literally talk about. The reviews were solid. The pedigree is great. It’s Soderbergh. And I read the public response as pretty positive, as well. Any chance that film will make a comeback and get a few surprise noms (editing, acting, or more)?
what about her contagion chances kris???
None, I think, but they will be gunning for screenplay. And I think the editing is worthy.
She’s just warming up for next year… ‘Labor Day’, people!!
Err. Was there really any need for the spoiler. Contagion was only released here this weekend and haven’t caught it yet!
Really… and to post the spoiler twice? Come on.
Besides, I thought that Jennifer Ehle was best in show.
I agree with Joe 7827…Jennifer Ehle was the most valuable player in “Contagion.” I thought her performance was lovely (the scene with her father) and understated.
Definitely the right placement for Knightley (which I’ve commented upon here in the past). She stands a good shot at a nod…
Hey kris or Guy, why am I not seeing Best O. Screenplay and Director for Midnight in Paris in those screening documents? And do you have any examples where a campaign for lead resulted in a nomination in supporting (or vice-versa) none the less?
One vice versa example would be Winslet nominated and winning as Best Actress when she was campaigned as supporting for “The Reader”.
Oh that’s very true Danny! Do you know whats up with the screenplay and director absence, are they going to bother campaigning for woody?
No idea.
I think this decision for the actors of Carnage is good in terms of Oscar chances, but it´s terrible if you consider the Golden Globes chances. I had them all in my predictions for GG nominations in Lead Comedy. The GG could really give this team more buzz. Now I don´t think they will get a nomination from GG, which makes it tougher to get an Oscar nomination. Don´t you guys agree?? Foster/Winslet/Waltz/Reilly will have to struggle without a GG nom, IMO.
The Globes don’t always have the same category placement as the Oscars, so they may very well still be nominated in the lead categories there. Off the top of my head, Catherine Zeta-Jones was nominated in the comedy/musical lead category at the Globes and was then nominated (and won) Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.
But if the studio will campaign they as supporting, the tendency is that they get nominated in that category. SAG Awards, for an example, is obligated to nominated the actor in the category the studio submit, they cannot change category.
Before, I predicted 3 nominations for the cast of Carnage in the GG, now I predict none. I think it will be something not very good for the marketing of the film. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush
I’d love for A Separation to get attention outside of the Foreign category.
Did either Kris or Guy see “Higher Ground”?
I have not — no UK screenings yet.
I analyzed category confusion thoroughly recently because of my crazy. Looking at Oscar/Bafta/Globe when a performance was nommed for all 3 or else won at least 1 out of 2:
By far the most common category difference is Bafta pushing things lead when elsewhere they were supporting (18), with a handful of Comedy Globe nominees otherwise in supporting; Globe pushes sup twice (both ending in Actress wins), Bafta pushes sup once (Page), and Oscar disagreeing with Bafta/Globe once (Smith).
interesting. thanks for that :)