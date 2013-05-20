Sony Classics looks forward to ‘The Past’

CANNES – As a rule, Sony Pictures Classics tends to make the first big acquisitions strike at the Cannes Film Festival: last year, they moved quickly when Chilean sensation “No” started getting sidebar buzz (and steered it all the way to an Oscar nomination.
This year, their first big buy is a film that was already a hot prospect before the festival started: Asghar Farhadi’s “The Past.” The Iranian director’s French-produced follow-up to the Oscar-winning “A Separation” premiered on Friday (which already feels an age ago in festival time) to generally glowing reviews — including my own, in which I called it “an intricately knotted, almost exhaustingly even-handed examination of tensions and untruths in a trio of marriages … further showcas[ing] Farhadi’s dexterity as a dramatist of uncommon perspicacity and fairness.”
It’s hardly surprising that Sony have taken it on, and not only because the film, in terms of its status and audience appeal, is a perfect it for them. The company also picked up “A Separation” after it stormed the Berlinale in 2011 with far less advance fanfare and turned it into a significant arthouse success, winning the foreign-language Oscar and scoring an additional nomination for Farhadi’s screenplay. With the new film being taken similarly seriously by critics — and, unlike “A Separation,” featuring recognizable names in stars Tahar Rahim and Oscar nominee Bérénice Bejo — there was no reason for SPC not to maintain its relationship with the director.
No release date has been announced yet, though it’s worth bearing in mind that “A Separation” bowed at the very end of the year in the States. Of course, that was with the film established as a legitimate Oscar player, having been selected as Iran’s official submission in the race.
The awards future for “The Past” is a little hazier. It’s unlikely to feature in the Best Foreign Language Film race: Farhadi’s home country can’t submit a non-Iranian production, while France (which invariably has a wealth of major arthouse titles to choose from) tends to select films by native directors. If critical buzz continues to build in its favor, Sony could feasibly campaign the film in other categories, angling for another writing nod for Farhadi, or Best Actress for Bejo’s revelatory performance — the French-Argentinian star, best known for her winsome silent turn in “The Artist,” is currently the favorite for that award here at the festival.
I still maintain that if A Separation had been released earlier than a mere two days before the end of the eligibility period, it could have made a serious run at a Best Picture nomination. It probably got a healthy number of votes as it was.
Hopefully, SPC gives The Past a bit more breathing room.
I think you are going off the success of Amour but that is a whole different deal. Farhadi was just making an entrance, whereas Haneke was solidifying his status as a legend. Of course a big name makes a difference.
Amour won the Best Picture prize at two of the top 3 critics awards. So it was clearly far ahead than A Separation ever got.
No, I’m not, I’ve held that opinion since A Separation was released. Amour is not the be-all and end-all of foreign-language films, believe it or not.
I think a Screenplay nom should be extremely possible if they play their cards right. It will obviously help if the film manages to win some big prize. If it wins the Palme, we might go so far as to call it a safe bet.
I think A Separation kind of served as a trial run of how SPC ultimately pushed Amour, though I wish they’d have had the bravery to have just given A Separation that push in the first place. If it were an English language movie starring George Clooney it seems obvious to me that it would have swept the major categories. Now that The Past is respectable but apparently not quite as striking, I’m not sure how far that could go at this point. There seems to be a streak of the early Actress frontrunner at Cannes getting steam throughout the awards season only to wind up snubbed after having missed the Cannes prize — Lesley Manville, Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard. I could totally see Bejo going that route, sadly (though she’d be in very fine company).
Yes, you’re right about A Separation. It should have been included because it was a superb film. Can’t wait to see this one.
I think ‘The Past’ is produced as a co-production between Iran and France. In one of his interviews some weeks ago, Farhadi pointed that this co-production status was one of the conditions he insisted on when starting the work with his French producing partner.
It seems that Iran will be able to submit ‘The Past’ as its foreign language Oscar contender. ‘Amour’ was also a co-production of 3 or 4 countries, and most of the cast and crew were not Austrian. But finally Austria submitted this film for the Oscars.
Co-production or not, I think Iran is unlikely to submit a film by a director who effectively left the country to make his next film. Their selection process is politically tangled as it is.
Guy, you are right about the political intentions of Iran’s government, but when there is public pressure, most of the times the government will be persuaded to do the right thing. This was the case during the selection process of ‘A Separation’. Currently the government has accepted to screen ‘The Past’ in Iran in the next two weeks.
Also there seems to be no strong competition for ‘The Past’ among recently-made Iranian films.
We should wait and see what decision will be made around September.