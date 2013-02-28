Sophia Bush and Rebecca De Mornay to face off in NBC’s ‘Hatfields & McCoys’

Rebecca De Mornay and Sophia Bush are set to square off in NBC’s “Hatfields & McCoys” pilot.

The actresses have been cast as Mary Hatfield and Emma McCoy, respectively, in writer John Glenn’s (“Eagle Eye”) updating of the infamous family feud, which will see animosities reignited in modern-day Pittsburgh following the tragic death of the McCoy patriarch.

De Mornay’s Mary is the matriarch of the powerful Hatfield clan, which more or less runs the city thanks to their influential development company and political connections. Bush’s Emma, meanwhile, is the eldest McCoy sibling who works as a doctor and is considered the “shining star” of the family.

In addition to the above pair, Nick Westrate has been tapped to play Randall Hatfield, Mary’s “smug” son. He and the other newcomers join the previously-cast Virginia Madsen and Jesse Lee Soffer in the pilot.

Glenn is on board to executive-produce the prospective series alongside Charlize Theron, A.J. Dix, Dawn Olstead and Beau Flynn. Michael Mayer (“Smash”) has been tapped to direct the pilot episode.

