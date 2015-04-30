Sophie Turner and Lana Condor are FLAWLESS in their ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ costumes

04.30.15

Children of the 90s, you may want to take a seat. If you grew up on Fox Kids Saturday morning cartoon block, you”re about to be rocketed back to your childhood. Bryan Singer just released the first official image of Sophie Turner (Jean Grey) and Lana Condor (Jubilee) from the upcoming “X-Men: Apocalypse” and the homage to the 90s cartoon is high.

In fact, let”s play some appropriate theme music before we scroll down!

 

A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Apr 30, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

And it's not just the costumes that are 80s-tastic. Singer recreated the Jersey arcade of his childhood for the film.

 

A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Apr 29, 2015 at 8:12am PDT

Looks like the young X-Men have quality taste in movies.

 

A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Apr 27, 2015 at 11:00am PDT

