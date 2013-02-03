Sounds like Marvel plans to keep The Hulk busy for the next few years

There is a very short list of reporters online who consistently and correctly scoop information that is supposed to be secret. I’m not talking about breaking a casting story because the studio sent you the press release ten minutes early, and I’m not talking about the shell game that gets played with information at the trades. I’m talking about genuinely revealing something that someone else does not want revealed at all. It is a skill set that very few outlets seem to value or cultivate.
Then you’ve got Latino Review and El Mayimbe, who evidently subsists entirely on a liquid diet of the tears from angry studio executives. Mayimbe cracks me up because of how alpha male he gets about scoops. When you’re hunting down information on movies about dudes in spandex beating all hell out of other dudes in spandex, it seems to be a particularly funny time to get aggro about what it is you’re doing. And that’s what makes Mayimbe great.
It also helps that he’s got a pretty ridiculous track record.
Sometimes you end up with a direct pipeline into someone’s creative process, and it can drive them crazy. There was a run of about three or four years where I think JJ Abrams was half-convinced I had a “Being John Malkovich” style portal into his actual skull. Right now, Mayimbe is planted deep inside Marvel’s naughty spots, and he is giving them fits. He’s been teasing a new Marvel scoop for weeks, and tonight, he revealed the story. If it pans out the way he describes, then he may have just laid down the framework that the entire Marvel Phase Two and Phase Three films will be using.
Keep in mind, if this is all correct, then these are fairly sizable spoilers for several of the upcoming Marvel movies. If you’re an avid reader of comic books, then many of the ideas here are already known to you, while the way they’re being utilized in the movie universe might be somewhat surprising.
Right now, the only Avenger who has not had further film adventures formally announced is The Hulk. There was a brief period where it sounded like Guillermo Del Toro and David Eicke were going to spearhead a new TV version of the character, but Guillermo recently said that project has been completely dormant for over a year now. Like the other key players in “The Avengers,” Mark Ruffalo signed a contract that gives Marvel options on him for a total of six films, and it sounds like they will be keeping him far more busy than I imagined.
According to Mayimbe, “The Avengers 2” will feature a legendarily-out-of-control Hulk rampage, and the decision will be made by several of the key characters in the Marvel universe that he is too dangerous to keep on Earth. At the end of the film, he will be shot into outer space, permanently evicted from the planet. This will lead to the Phase Three Hulk film, which will be based on the enormously popular Marvel comic event, “Planet Hulk.”
That’s exciting because once again, it seems like Marvel is willing to experiment on what a Marvel movie is. There is a certain similarity to the shape of many of the Phase One films because you’re dealing with origin stories and simple heroic tales. With Phase Two films, there’s more latitude to tell stories that expand the world or that explore the fall-out from “The Avengers” or that introduce new characters.
But if you’re talking about “Ant-Man” and “Doctor Strange” and “Planet Hulk” as the sorts of films we’re going to get with Phase Three, then I’m 100% aboard for that. I am thrilled to hear that they’re going to get weirder. And I have no doubt Marvel is deep into the planning stages for the Phase Three films. The thing that makes Marvel Studios so unusual is that they are focused on this one thing, telling these stories, and they don’t have to think about anything else. All of this is elaborately and carefully considered at this point.
Even more insane, Mayimbe hints that “The Avengers 3” could be built around the “World War Hulk” storyline that plays out once Hulk returns to Earth with the army that he has amassed during his time away. That’s a really ambitious and unusual move for the third movie, and I’m curious to see if that’s the main storyline or just one of many threads that play out at the same time.
One thing’s for sure… this is a very risky move for the studio, considering the luck they’ve had with stand-alone Hulk films in the past. There’s no doubt the audience embraced Ruffalo’s version of the character in a way they never have before, so it looks like they’ve got a foundation they can finally work from to tell some big crazy stories that previously seemed unlikely.
Of course, we can’t confirm any of this, and I’m guessing Marvel will start denying it vehemently in the morning, so you can file this under “possible” and not “confirmed.” But consider the source, follow the logic, and it seems pretty likely we just got a big fat peek behind the curtain.
“The Avengers 2” will be in theaters May 1, 2015, and we’ll see where Hulk stands at the end of it, won’t we?
“..El Mayimbe, who evidently subsists entirely on a liquid diet of the tears from angry studio executives.”
hahah the legendary Moriarty wit
What’s in Phase 2 – is that Thor 2, Captain America 2, Iron Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers 2?
Then Phase 3 would be Dr Strange, Ant-Man, Planet Hulk, and Avengers 3 (with maybe 1 or 2 more), right?
I think that’s about right.
Captain America 3 and Thor 3 will probably be on that list of Phase 3 as well
Seems kind of odd that after all the acclaim Ruffalo got for his performance in Avengers that they’d basically write him out of the franchise. Not a lot for Bruce Banner to do in Planet Hulk or World War Hulk, and I doubt if Ruffalo really had “be the next Andy Serkis” as his career goal. If this is really the way Marvel is going, I wouldn’t be surprised to see yet another actor cast as Banner sooner rather than later.
Uh, no… because Ruffalo is locked in for six films. My bet is that he’d find it an interesting creative challenge for a film or two (Planet Hulk and Avengers 3)… but if he didn’t, he’d be shit out of luck because he’s signed in and Marvel can do whatever they want for those six films.
If there is something that Mark Ruffalo isn’t really concerned about its exposure. He still plays Hulk as the Hulk, not just Bruce Banner, so creatively he would have a lot of interesting challenges. As far as being the next Andy Serkis, the guy has more public awareness than Mark Ruffalo did before the Avengers even under all the digital makeup, so I think thats a moot point.
Also, I have no doubt the Planet Hulk storyline would be tweaked for the film to allow for more Banner. No reason they can’t have the storyline, romantic interest etc centered around Banner, with Hulk appearing for the action when needed.
All in all this makes a ton of sense. Avengers 3, with the Avengers battling Hulk and his army on Earth? A no-brainer.
Ruffalo, much like Andy Serkis, actually IS The Hulk.
So, in essence, even if Banner is in only 10 minutes of Planet Hulk, Mark Ruffalo will be in the film for the entirety.
No matter what.
In fact, it is most likely due to the fact that Ruffalo performs as The Hulk, which Norton ad Bana didn’t do, as to why this version of The Hulk seemed much more human and believable.
Wait, is Renner confirmed/seriously rumored for something besides Av2? Ant-Man, maybe? I know nothing about Ant-Man, so does Hawkeye fit in there? or is he just doomed to be Cameo Guy in other people’s movies?
All I’ll say about this “scoop” is that I’ve seen it either as rumor or speculation for months. Latino Review does a lot of chest-beating about their intelligence, but even if they do have someone inside Marvel I would not say that they “broke” this story. Similar to the whole Guardians of the Galaxy thing, which they totally called despite the fact that Kevin Feige had been mentioning Guardians of the Galaxy for years, and several weeks before that they were 100% certain that the secret Phase Two Marvel movie was Black Panther. So… yeah. I give them props for being pretty much the only website left that even tries to scoop studios, but they’re pretty selective when it comes to bragging about how awesome they are.
I will say, though, that if this is their plan for Phase Three it both sounds intriguing and makes a lot of sense, especially when you consider Dr. Strange’s role in World War Hulk. Plus, putting Hulk on a warrior planet might be the way to finally get some mileage out of his character. The thing I’m wondering about right now is how they get from Point A (Bruce Banner in The Avengers) to Point C (The Hulk leading a warrior race against the Earth). The character was at a different place in the comics and that story developed over years. Developing it over two movies (Avengers 2, Planet Hulk or whatever) might be more of a challenge.
Also, because I can’t say it enough, Ben Whishaw for Doctor Strange (yes, I know he’s not old but fuck it).
I don’t think they are going to have the Hulk freak out and destroy everything. I think it will be a decision that Bruce makes to sacrifice or something like that. I think the Avengers 3 will be the Marvel Civil War in all honesty. They are setting it up perfectly and only a few more things are gonna need to happen until the Mutant Registration Act.