Source: The Rolling Stones to play four dates in November

After first saying they had no plans to tour behind their 50th anniversary, it now looks like the Rolling Stones may play at least four shows this year to commemorate the occasion.

Billboard is reporting, according to sources, that the Stones will play two shows in November: two at London”s O2 Arena and two at the new Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The paycheck for the four gigs: a whopping $25 million.

Richard Branson and Australian promoter Paul Dainty will promote the shows. If that is true, that means that Michael Cohl, the Rolling Stones” longtime promoter, would not be involved. He told Billboard in late June that he had no information about 50th anniversary shows; however, that was two months ago.

The Stones have been seen going into a Paris studio and Mick Jagger tweeted how much fun the band is having. What’s not clear is if they are recording new material or rehearsing for a tour.