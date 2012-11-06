‘Spartacus’ returns in bloody new ‘War of the Damned’ clip

“Spartacus: War of the Damned,” Starz’s final installment in the ongoing story of the rebellious gladiator who stood up against oppression in ancient Rome, is ready to slice and stab its way back to the small screen.

The season premiere now has an air date and a very bloody trailer.

“Damned” picks up after the defeat of Roman commander Gaius Claudius Glaber, as Spartacus’s victories — including the epic Battle of Vesuvius — have helped his army grow to 30,000 strong. How will Rome respond to the growing threat? The trailer certainly delivers on the action; there’s lots of stabbing, slicing, chopping and impaling, plus some sex and lots of yelling. Who said history has to be boring?

In between the carnage, star Liam McIntyre and exec producer Steven R. DeKnight talk up the epic scope of “Damned” as Spartacus faces the infamous Roman general Crassus (Simon Merrells).

Watch the video here:

McIntyre returns as Spartacus, joined by veterans Manu Bennett, Dustin Clare, Dan Feuerriegel, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Ellen Hollman. Todd Lasance is joining the cast as Gaius Julius Caesar, along with Simon Merrells, who will play Marcus Crassus and Anna Hutchison as Laeta.

“Spartacus: War of the Damned” premieres January 25 on Starz.