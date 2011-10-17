Spielberg and Bay may make ‘Transformers’ 4 and 5 with Jason Statham

When I was in Russia this summer for the international press day for “Transformers 3,” there was a good deal of conversation about how this was the end of the franchise for Michael Bay and for Shia LaBeouf.
Turns out, that talk may have been a bit premature.
The last story I published, about the “Micronauts” deal, was based in part on information revealed in the Hasbro Q3 earnings call that happened this morning. During the call, another surprising bit of information was revealed, and now it looks like Paramount, Hasbro, Steven Spielberg, and Michael Bay are all in discussions to continue the franchise.
Duh.
When you make a part three in a series and it makes a billion dollars worldwide, you don’t stop making those films. Not if you’re a Hollywood studio. And so the conversations are underway now, and it looks like Bay is still in the mix despite some of the conversations he had in Moscow about having finally finished with the giant f’ing robots.
I can’t say I’m surprised by the idea that they’re considering making “Transformers 4” and “Transformers 5” back to back. It’s the same reason Disney is still talking about doing “Pirates Of The Caribbean 5” and “Pirates Of The Caribbean 6” back to back. It’s simply easier on a logistical level for the studio to pay for one giant shoot that they can then break into two movies with two separate post-production schedules. It’s also easier to schedule, because even if it’s a long shoot, once it’s done, you’ve got it all in the can, and the cast can go do other things.
I hope they keep Rosie Huntington-Whitely, especially if they really do cast Jason Statham in the lead this time. I also hope that they just hire Statham to play Sam Witwicky and don’t explain the difference in any way.
Right now, Ehren Kruger, who had sole screenplay credit on the third film, is said to be developing the dual sequels, but there’s no start date at the moment, nor have they negotiated deals to bring everyone back. I’m sure we’ll here more in the near future as Paramount gets their ducks in a row to keep the giant robots fighting for at least two more movies.
Jason, just say NO! The Fast and Furious sequels are more up your alley.
Imagine The Stath fighting alongside Optimus, taking out Decepticons “Shadow of Colossus” style. I’d pay 20 bucks to see that film.
What exactly would Jason Statham be able to do a giant ass robot? He should stick to fighting people his own size… and species.
I totaly agree keep SHIA
I totally understand why studios do the shooting two sequels at a time thing. But has it ever really worked? And Lord of the Rings doesn’t count since it was three books to begin with.
It sort of worked with Back To The Future and Superman (despite the removal of Richard Donner on the second one). Other than that, though, shooting two sequels back-to-back is always a terrible idea.
While I like BTTF 3 quite a bit, I really don’t like Part 2 at all. It’s loud and screechy and charmless. And the Pirates and Matrix back to back sequels were pretty much disasters.
Jason Statham transforms into garbage actor every time he’s on film. Just replace Bay already and get on with it…
I can imagine a domestic scene with Statham as Spike. After about 30 seconds of enduring the parents overbearing schtick, he leaps from the table, puts them both in a choke hold and then clamly resumes his breakfast.
I have huge respect for your point-of-view Drew – normaly – but I just don’t get your approval of Huntington-Whitely in the third Transformers. To me, the qualities she brought across mostly where whinyness and needyness. I just couldn’t help thinking that Megan Fox’s character would have kicked that robots ass somehow – at least she would have tried – and she would definitely never have told sam ‘please do what the evil smarmy guy is saying, Sam!’
I also have to say that I’m much more with those critics of the movie who said ‘a little better than Transformers 2 dudn’t mean its really any GOOD at all!’ Me it left pretty cold, which is also down to the fact that I just didn’t care as much for the characters as I still did with #2. And Huntington-Whitely is pretty symptomatic of that lack of involvement for me.
I think you underestimate the other qualities she brings to the role, such as extreme hotness. Which may or may not be what Drew is referring to.
And for whatever it’s worth aren’t she/Statham a couple “in real life” (as opposed to “reel life” I suppose)? I did not see the most recent Transformers movie so I cannot in good conscience comment upon her acting ability although the reviews I read of the movie suggested that she will not have to be up early the day that nominations for the Academy Awards are announced
Statham joining Bay and Transformers makes perfect sense. Complete garbage all round.
Amen, brother.
“I also hope that they just hire Statham to play Sam Witwicky and don’t explain the difference in any way.”
I might break break my Bay-embargo if they did that.
No if they reblay shia it would completly fuck up the whole series you can just replace an actor (besides rosie replacing megan that actually kinda worked) especially replacing shia with stathom yeah that makes sense replacing a 20 year old with 40 yr makes sense NOT!!
Fighting robots got me bald and 19 years older all of a sudden. Maybe the robot put him in a time-prison!
Stupid fucking idea.
“I also hope that they just hire Statham to play Sam Witwicky and don’t explain the difference in any way.” Well played sir, you just made me laugh out loud.
me to :)
keep Shia, jason go do fast and furious
keep Shia jason say no go do fast and furious
They need to keep Shia as the lead because he is freaking amazing in these movies. Don’t change something that is already great.
They should keep everybody they make a great cast
Jason Statham…Really????? He is an awesome actor, but not the right guy for this part. Don’t try to fix what is not broken. Shia is the only one that can play Sam. Really don’t mess this awesome movie by trying to change actors. . big mistake.