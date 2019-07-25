Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home was never going to make as much as money as Avengers: Endgame, which is to say, it was never going to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time. The stakes were too low (not a bad thing), and Endgame was billed as culmination of every Marvel Cinematic Universe installment before it, all 21 of them. But Spidey is still doing pretty well for himself: Far From Home has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the first Spider-Man movie to accomplish the feat.

It’s also “only the second Sony movie to become a member of the billion-dollar club behind the 2012 James Bond entry Skyfall ($1.1 billion),” according to the Hollywood Reporter, and the “40th movie [overall] to cross $1 billion and the third release of 2019 to do so behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), both from Disney and Marvel.”

Here’s how Far From Home compares to the other Spider-Man movies:

1. Spider-Man: Far from Home

2. Spider-Man 3 ($890.9 million)

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2 million)

4. Spider-Man ($821.7 million)

5. Spider-Man 2 ($783.8 million)

6. The Amazing Spider-Man ($757.9 million)

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($709 million)

8. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse ($375.5 million)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 made more money than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. We don’t deserve to be saved by Spider-Man.

