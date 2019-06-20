Sony

When director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017, it was meant as a way to reset Peter Parker as just a high school kid who happened to have amazing powers. Gone was the often told Uncle Ben origin story, replaced by Tony Stark becoming Peter’s father figure and mentor. Though Spider-Man was finally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this was a more grounded movie that was compared, very often, to the movies of John Hughes.

Which creates a tricky situation for Spider-Man: Far From Home, since it takes places right after a bunch of really crazy stuff went down during Avengers: Endgame. Yes, Peter Parker is still just a high school kid who just wants to enjoy his summer class trip to Europe, but he’s also now been to space and, oh, was dead for five years and just came back to life, along with half the rest of the universe.

How do you go from a John Hughes type movie to explaining how this world – a world where half the population just reappeared, which has to cause a whole host of problems – even works now?

“Yeah, it was definitely tricky initially,” says Far From Home director Jon Watts.

Without giving too much away, yes, Spider-Man: Far From Home does address how life works now after the return of half of the population (now referred to as ”The Blip”), but it’s done in a really clever way that fits the tone of these more upbeat Spider-Man movies.

“I mean, it was a pretty daunting challenge initially,” says Watts. “You’ve gone out of your way to establish this unique sort of lighthearted tone in Homecoming – and then you find out what is going to happen in Infinity War and in Endgame! And so you’re like, okay, well, I have to balance that tone from the first movie. But I’m also dealing with the death of Tony Stark. Half of the population has disappeared and come back. The Avengers are no more. It was a definite creative challenge to figure out a way to tell both of those stories.”