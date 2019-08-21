Marvel Studios

While Jeremy Renner, other cast members in Marvel Studios‘ sprawling cinematic universe, and its many adoring fans continued to lament the apparent loss of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise, Sony Pictures attempted to explain the end of its deal with Marvel Studios. In an official statement that was shared with several press outlets overnight and subsequently posted to Twitter, the Spider-Man license owner chalked it all up to executive producer Kevin Feige’s insanely busy schedule and Disney’s unwillingness to cooperate.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” read the statement from Sony Pictures. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film”:

We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him — including all their newly added Marvel properties — do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.

Meanwhile, the publication Deadline — which initially broke the news of Spider-Man‘s potential exit from the MCU before The Hollywood Reporter and others confirmed it — described the statement as more “spin” than not. “Sony Pictures spent much of yesterday trying to spin Deadline about the prospective loss of Kevin Feige from future Spider-Man films,” they noted in an update. “But sources maintain that Feige’s exit was about money.”