‘Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark’ introduces new leading man

(CBR) The Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark has found a new Peter Parker.

Reeve Carney, who has starred in the title role since the production opened in 2010, gave his final performance Sunday night, after which he introduced his successor Justin Matthew Sargent. Carney, who announced his departure in July, soon will begin production on Showtime”s upcoming drama “Penny Dreadful”.

The production had held open casting calls for Reeve”s replacement, but settled on Sargent, who has been performing as the alternate lead in “Spider-Man” since August.

“We looked for our new lead in L.A. and New York,” producers Michael Cohl and Jere Harris said in a joint statement. “During Justin”s rehearsals as the alternate, we realized this is the guy to take over for Reeve. He is one of Broadway”s great rockers.”

Indeed, Sargent previously starred in the Broadway production of “Rock of Ages”.