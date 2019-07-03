‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Broke One Of The Few Box Office Records Not Set By ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame broke or nearly broke numerous box office records, including worldwide opening, opening day gross, and single day gross; it’s also the highest-grossing superhero movie of all-time. Spider-Man: Far From Home isn’t expected to do as well as Endgame, because very few movies have ever done as well as Endgame, but early estimates have the Tom Holland-starring film making a hefty $150 million during its first six days of release. (That still doesn’t explain the midnight screenings, but I guess Marvel knows what it’s doing.) It’s already broken one record not previously set by Endgame, though.

Spider-Man: Far From Home set off early July Fourth fireworks at the Tuesday box office in launching to a record $39.3 million. That’s the best showing ever for a movie opening on a Tuesday, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record holder was The Amazing Spider-Man, which took in $35 million in July 2012. (Via)

It’s rare for a movie to open on a Tuesday, which is why the top-10 is filled with unexpected titles like Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem (#7 with $9.5 million), Holmes and Watson (#8 with $6.4 million), and The Godfather Part III (#9 with $6.3 million), with the iconic quote, “Just when I thought I was out, a cape-wearing gumball machine throwing green triangles pulls me back in!”

Anyway, Far from Home‘s $39.3 million — as opposed to $39.29999999999999 million (that’s how math works) — wouldn’t have been possible with Guy Fieri.

Donkey Sauce isn’t the worst name for a superhero…

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

