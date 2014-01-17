Spidey and Electro square off in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2′ posters

(CBR) In case there were any lingering doubt that the Times Square showdown between Andrew Garfield”s wall-crawler and Jamie Foxx”s Electro is going to be a centerpiece of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Digital Spy has debuted a pair of international posters that again shines the spotlight on the standoff.

Each character scored his own poster, crackling with electricity, with Spider-Man”s reading, “His Greatest Battle Begins,” while Electro”s says, “Enemies Will Unite.”

Check them out here:

Directed by Marc Webb, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″ also stars Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Dane DeHaan, Sally Field and Chris Cooper.

The film opens May 2.