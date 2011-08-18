Spoon schedules only 2011 concert at Fun Fun Fun Fest

Indie rock icons Spoon will occupy a headlining spot at this year’s Fun Fun Fest in their hometown of Austin, TX.

The fest will be the group’s only 2011 live date. It will also be their first U.S. date since playing the Austin City Limits fest in 2010.

Other headliners at the annual event include Passion Pit, Slayer and Public Enemy. The line-up also features Lykke Li, The Damned, Boris, Odd Future, Blonde Redhead, the Glenn Danzig-fronted Danzig Legacy (who perform Misfits tunes) and many more.

This year will be the fest’s first at the 20,000 capacity Auditorium Shores. It was previously held at the 5,000 capacity Waterloo Park.

Fun Fun Fun takes place Nov. 4-6. See the complete line-up here.