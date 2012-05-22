Spoon’s Britt Daniel forms Divine Fits with members of Wolf Parade and New Bomb Turks

Get ready for another indie rock supergroup.

Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner and former New Bomb Turks drummer Sam Brown are joining forces to become Divine Fits.

The group’s as yet untitled debut album will be released later this year on Merge Records, longtime home to Spoon, Arcade Fire, New Pornographers, Fucked Up and numerous other bands. Post-punk production guru Nick Launay (Gang of Four, PiL, Kate Bush) recorded the album.

There’s little information available about the album or any touring plans. Keep up-to-date at the band’s web site here. Divine Fits should have an interesting sound, since all three band members’ other projects have been distinctively different; Spoon purveys sparse, soulful pop while New Bomb Turks played upbeat punk-pop and Wolf Parade eyed ’80s new wave as inspiration and often featured keyboards and dancier sounds.

Spoon’s last studio album, “Transference,” hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 2010. Wolf Parade, whose last album was also released in 2010, recently announced that they’re on hiatus. The New Bomb Turks, meanwhile, haven’t played together since 2005.