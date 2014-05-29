Stallone Redux: ‘Cliffhanger’ is getting a remake

Hey, remember that Sylvester Stallone mountaineering action movie you kinda liked when you were eleven? They're totally remaking that.
Screenwriter Joe Gazzam has been hired to pen the script for “Cliffhanger,” a “reimagining” of the 1993 Sylvester Stallone film about a haunted mountain climber who gets caught up in a deadly heist, according to Deadline. Stallone doesn't appear to be involved in the new version, which was first announced back in 2009 before stalling out for a time. Producer Neal H. Moritz (“Fast & Furious”) is on board to produce for StudioCanal.
Directed by Renny Harlin and co-starring Janine Turner, John Lithgow and Michael Rooker, “Cliffhanger” brought in more than $250 million worldwide. The film was nominated for three technical Oscars including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound and Best Sound Effects Editing.
What do you think of the idea of a “Cliffhanger” remake? Let us know by voting in the poll below.
Dont do it….. all these classics of sly and arnies are already good they made the characters they’re. It’s kinda hurtfull and disgusting to see these new remakes how r u going to take what was original and fuck it up
a sequel will be better option. Stallone cannot be replaced…… also remakes dont bring out creativity! Sequel would rather have much demand!