'Star Trek'-inspired 'Redshirts' setting course for FX

02.12.14

(CBR) FX will expand its lineup with an adaptation of “Redshirts”, the comedic sci-fi novel by author John Scalzi.

The book, which tackles tropes from the original Star Trek series, follows the adventures of “Intrepid” ensign Andrew Dahl, who quickly realizes he and his ilk are basically cannon fodder. The novel gets meta from there, as Dahl and company discover they”re actually characters on a TV show. The novel won a Hugo Award in 2013.

Deadline reports the series will be produced by Jon Shestack (“Waiting…”, “Disturbing Behavior”), Ken Kwapis (“The Office”, “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) and Alexandra Beattie (“Outsourced”). Kwapis will direct the first episode.

