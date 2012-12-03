‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ gets an oddly familiar teaser poster

Boy, the Internet is gonna break today.
As if there weren’t already a thousand breathless rants revving up on message boards everywhere about the “Justice League” rumor that broke a few hours ago, there’s also a new “Star Trek Into Darkness” poster that reveals…
… well, I’m still not sure what it reveals.
The people who point out that the poster seems to mimic some of the imagery and layout of the posters for “The Dark Knight” are correct, and that’s really no surprise. Marketing tends to have one truly new idea in film marketing every few years and then ten thousand echoes of that one new idea. Marketing is all about successfully selling something, so if there’s a campaign that pushes a film to a billion-dollar worldwide gross, of course the marketing people are going to cannibalize that campaign for years afterwards, as often as they can until it doesn’t work anymore.
The use of the Starfleet Delta emblem suggested by the shape of the destruction is a strong visual element… and definitely calls back those “Dark Knight” posters, which must be frustrating in a way. After all, if it works, and if that destruction plays a key, iconic part in the story that JJ Abrams and crew are telling in the new “Star Trek,” then that’s a good idea for the poster. But the comparison is going to dog them no matter what, and in the hour and a half since the poster arrived online, that’s all I’ve seen.
Well, to be fair, it’s not all I’ve seen. I’ve also seen further conversation about the identity of the villain, and at this point, I’m perfectly happy waiting a week to figure out who it is. I’m guessing the nine minute presentation and the event I’m attending next week will both conclusively answer that question for us. Right now, though, I’m pretty sure that’s the bad guy standing there in the middle of the rubble. Benedict Cumberbatch (credited in the closing titles of “The Hobbit” but pretty much 100% absent from the film itself) is playing the bad guy here, and the set photos we’ve seen of him are in that outfit. What I don’t get is why he’s in London. San Francisco was seen to be the main hub for Starfleet on Earth, right? And when I say I’m pretty sure it’s Cumberbatch, I also freely acknowledge it might not be. He sure is broad based on the way Cumberbatch is built. Could that be Pine? Or could it be Greenwood? Maybe Pike plays a different role here than he ever played in another timeline.
Here, check out the synopsis for the film again:
In Summer 2013, pioneering director J.J. Abrams will deliver an explosive action thriller that takes Star Trek Into Darkness.
When the crew of the Enterprise is called back home, they find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization has detonated the fleet and everything it stands for, leaving our world in a state of crisis.
With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction.
As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.
The phrase “detonated the fleet” stands out there, and certainly the poster evokes images of destruction. But… in London. I’m sure it’s explained in the film. It’s just one more question the poster raises instead of answering, and that’s fine. This is a teaser, after all. And “from within their own organization” is interesting as a clue about the villain. Devin Faraci still seems sure it’s Khan. Was Khan Starfleet? Does it even matter, since anything it up for grabs in terms of making this match any “Trek” that has come before?
I guess more than my question about London, I am baffled about why it’s Earthbound at all. One of the greatest things about “Star Trek” is the notion of exploration. Once you get the band back together at the end of 2009’s “Star Trek,” the joy and excitement comes from charting a course out there, away from what we already know and into the future we know nothing about yet. By resetting everything via the time travel storyline, Abrams gave himself a big universe-sized blank slate to tell stories on, and I’m a little surprised to see Earth on the poster instead of stars and space and the unknown.
Now, I’m confused by the fact that in the synopsis, our world is in crisis and then Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world. Is that our world that Kirk is returning to, or does it start on our planet and go to another world, and that is also in a war zone? Or is our planet only in crisis and not quite all the way to war yet?
I am kidding, more than anything, about the way we microanalyze each piece of marketing these days. It’s one of the reasons you see campaigns that mirror other campaigns, and it’s one of the reasons they work. Most people will not have a complicated relationship with this image. They’ll see it in a movie theater at some point and either say, “Oh, wow, that’s a ‘Star Trek’ movie!” or “Oh, ‘Star Trek’? Yeah, that’s not for me.” Fans are going to tie themselves in figurative knots for months now trying to parse every single bit of meaning out of this, reading the tea leaves that will basically always say, “THEY ARE GOING TO RUIN THIS THING THAT YOU LOVE BECAUSE THEY ARE FOOLS! THEY ARE ALL FOOLS!” For most normal audience members and ticket buyers, this is something they’ll see once or twice that will remind them that it exists.
And in a year, it’ll be a DVD that sits on your shelf that you occasionally think about. No matter what.
And it is gonna get people talking, so I’d say that’s one point for “Star Trek Into Darkness.”
“Star Trek Into Darkness,” which I’ll probably type 10,000 times this year, will be in theaters May 17, 2013.
What about that buddy of Kirk’s who got turned into a crazy monster telepath/telekinete along with Sally Kellerman, in “Where No Man Has Gone Before”?
That’s what I was thinking, Gary Mitchell and Dr. Elizabeth Dehner were their names.
Gary Mitchell has been the hot name since this information came out, but there would have to be a major break from the original story for this to occur.
Mitchell was part of the Enterprise crew when they encountered the “galactic barrier” that gave him his power, so that would change for Kirk to “go home” to save the day. Maybe Mitchell encounters the barrier on another ship and returns to Earth? Maybe they create some other space anomaly that has the same effect?
They’d also have to do some radical changes for it to be Kahn. If time/space were only disrupted from the point of Nero’s time-travel and forward, then Kahn was still on his sleeper ship floating in space. Hard to see how he’d be part of Starfleet, or even on Earth, unless he’s found by some other ship and brought there.
“When Starfleet is ashes, you have my permission to die.”
I wouldn’t assume this is simplistically London. Yes, it’s got the Gherkin, but it’s also got Taipei101 just to the right.
Clearly you have not been on Tumblr the past few hours. It’s obviously Cumberbatch front and center on the poster. You can tell by the distinctive stance (it’s identical to an iconic pose from Sherlock), the shape of his head/haircut, and the way his hand is oddly open. As for the rest, who cares? Cumberbatch is going to own this film and it will be amazing.
I just saw the footage of Cumberbatch at Narita yesterday, which was about a hundred times more intense than this poster.
Technically well executed, but I wonder how many really great, original ideas the designers submitted before finally giving in to the studio marketing department’s shameless demand for a DKR rip off.
Drew, what makes you say this is London? It’s just a generic mocked up cityscape using all sorts of futuristic looking buildings including London’s Gherkin amongst others.
The London Eye ferris wheel on the left side of the cityscape is a pretty good indicator that it is supposed to be London.
You know the more I look at this thing the more I think it would benefit greatly from Benedict’s villain being removed.
The first film focused its posters and marketing on the Starfleet Delta emblem. It was simple, iconic, and very sleek. Why not continue that here and have the Delta be formed as a result of destruction. We don’t know by one or whom. All we know is that something or someone caused destruction to London.
I mean it still would totally copycat TDK. But at least it would remain more consistent with the marketing of the first film.
Overall, the more I see from this film the more I am inclined to think I am going to not particularly like the finished product. I agree with Drew in that Star Trek is about exploration and discovery. I had hoped for strange new worlds and new civilizations, not Khan or Mitchell, war torn Earth, and Kirk led manhunts.
Maybe it’s a new villain. I get the feeling Abrams wants his crew to stand on their own this time, thus no reported cameos from Nimoy or anybody.
Bob Orci said that Cumberbatch is playing a character that was in the franchise before. Front runners are Khan or Gary Mitchel. Dark horse choices: a different eugenic wars “sleeper” or Garth of Itzar.
The skyline reminds me more of the kitbashed San Fran skyline from the ’09 movie.
I know it’s promo material, but it still conveys a tone that the creative team want to present. I’m just not buying it. My respect for the ’09 movie has steadily decreased over the years, and this doesn’t help one bit.
On a semi-related note, I DEARLY miss the Enterprise from your article preview. Gracefulness defined.
God, Drew. You didn’t just hit the nail on the head, you bludgeoned it. And still I’m sure your point about marketing will fall on blind eyes. It seems the Internet has done nothing but bitch and grumble (shocking, I know) about how unoriginal the poster is. Bitch and grumble seems to be the default position for the Internet these days. It’s often the sign that something is a hot commodity. If nobody was paying attention, there would basically be crickets right about now. And still, the very things that concern me as a fan of Star Trek – I am a huge fan of Abrams reboot – are not really being addressed. It’s the same thing that Drew mentions. If 2009’s reboot opened up the universe to any kind of story to tell, why in hell would they want to recycle ANY character, be it Khan or Gary Mitchell, that has already been seen? I loved that approach for the first movie, so if this approach to storytelling is what we can expect from all of Abrams’ Star Trek movies, I guess that’s ok as long as he knows how to pull it off.