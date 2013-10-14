‘Star Trek’ writer hints at potential return to television

#Star Trek
and 10.14.13 5 years ago

(CBR) J.J. Abrams recently crushed the dreams of “Star Trek” fans when he said a return to television isn”t in the frachise”s future, as CBS executives have said they”re not interested in another series. However, “Star Trek Into Darkness” co-writer and executive producer Roberto Orci apparently indicated there may be hope yet.

In a tweet sent late last week, Sky New reporter Joe Machalczuk wrote, “”Bob Orci just told me they”ve had a meeting with CBS to revive @StarTrek on TV…This made me v[ery] excited.”

While this tweet is pretty vague there”s a lot to unpack here: First, having a meeting about the series is not very surprising. Orci and his writing/producing partner Alex Kurtzman not only penned both Abrams films, but also have a solid track record on television (from “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” to “Fringe” to the current “Sleepy Hollow”). Also, just because there”s a meeting, doesn”t mean anything”s actually going to move forward. It”s also worth questioning who the meeting was with and where they are in the process of these talks.

Still, even keeping a skeptical eye towards this news, it could be fun to get a solid “Star Trek” series on television again. Genre TV is huge right now, with “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”. showing that you can do a series set in a world that mainly exists on the big screen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSALEX KURTZMANCBSJJ ABRAMSROBERTO ORCIStar TrekStar Trek Into Darkness

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP