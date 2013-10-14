‘Star Trek’ writer hints at potential return to television

(CBR) J.J. Abrams recently crushed the dreams of “Star Trek” fans when he said a return to television isn”t in the frachise”s future, as CBS executives have said they”re not interested in another series. However, “Star Trek Into Darkness” co-writer and executive producer Roberto Orci apparently indicated there may be hope yet.

In a tweet sent late last week, Sky New reporter Joe Machalczuk wrote, “”Bob Orci just told me they”ve had a meeting with CBS to revive @StarTrek on TV…This made me v[ery] excited.”

While this tweet is pretty vague there”s a lot to unpack here: First, having a meeting about the series is not very surprising. Orci and his writing/producing partner Alex Kurtzman not only penned both Abrams films, but also have a solid track record on television (from “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” to “Fringe” to the current “Sleepy Hollow”). Also, just because there”s a meeting, doesn”t mean anything”s actually going to move forward. It”s also worth questioning who the meeting was with and where they are in the process of these talks.

Still, even keeping a skeptical eye towards this news, it could be fun to get a solid “Star Trek” series on television again. Genre TV is huge right now, with “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”. showing that you can do a series set in a world that mainly exists on the big screen.