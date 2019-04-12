‘Star Wars’ Fans Already Can’t Get Enough Of Their Newest Droid

Friday’s Star Wars Celebration event from Disney and LucasFilm landed as a roaring success. The presumed centerpiece, of course, was the arrival of the new teaser trailer (ending with the telltale cackle of Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious) and the switch out of the Star Wars: Episode IX title for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Director and co-writer J.J. Abrams and much of the cast (including Daisy Ridley and a heavily bearded Oscar Isaac) appeared onstage for a quick panel discussion, but then a little something stole the show.

Meet BB-8’s newest pal, a droid capped off with a megaphone-looking device and whose name appears to be “Dio” or “D-O” or maybe “D/O” (that’s the one that Entertainment Weekly is going with). Neither spelling seems to have earned a consensus (though EW is usually correct), so we don’t know which one is correct as of this writing. Confusion abounds!

A new droid enters the Star Wars universe, BB-8's new friend, Dio #StarWarsEpisodeIX #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/VdlalTcfjZ — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 12, 2019