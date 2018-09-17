A ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Rumor Presages A Huge Plot Twist

LucasFilm

Take this all with a whole shaker full of salt, but another Star Wars rumor is making the rounds, and it both echoes The Revenge of the Sith and ties back neatly with an admittedly-silly rumor we wrote about way back in 2015. Potential (but unlikely) spoilers ahead.

The Sunday Express claims there’s been a set leak from Episode IX (which is shooting now) regarding a major plot twist involving Domnhall Gleeson’s character, General Hux, being a traitor within the First Order.