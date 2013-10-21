‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ confirmed for early 2015?

and 10.21.13 5 years ago

Jedi News has posted a report from the European Brand Licensing Show along with a brochure detailing plans for the “Star Wars” franchise for the next couple years. Along with confirmation that “Episode VII” will launch in Spring/Summer 2015, the flyer states that “Darth Vader Themed TV Specials” are set for release in Spring/Summer 2014. No further details were given.

