Jedi News has posted a report from the European Brand Licensing Show along with a brochure detailing plans for the “Star Wars” franchise for the next couple years. Along with confirmation that “Episode VII” will launch in Spring/Summer 2015, the flyer states that “Darth Vader Themed TV Specials” are set for release in Spring/Summer 2014. No further details were given.
‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ confirmed for early 2015?
Comic Book Resources and Steve Sunu 10.21.13 5 years ago
