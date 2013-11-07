‘Star Wars Episode VII’ finally announces firm release date for December 2015

What does a December release mean for a “Star Wars” film?
In practical terms, nothing. The film is the film. There won’t be any difference in the film just because they’re releasing it on a different date. But in terms of sentiment, it’s a huge deal for “Star Wars” fandom, and more than anything, this would seem to announce clearly that this is not all going to be out doing everything the same way it’s always been done.
Recently, there was word of a behind-the-scenes struggle between Robert Iger and Kathleen Kennedy over the release date of “Star Wars: Episode VII,” with the producer pushing for a possible 2016 release. A December date in 2015 seems to be the best possible compromise, giving director JJ Abrams and his entire creative team more room to get the script ready and put the right amount of polish on the universe.
The truth is they’ve been working on this film for a while now, and while they may not have been making tons of public announcements and they may not already have a full teaser trailer campaign and casting announcements and tons of details, that doesn’t mean that they’re “behind” in anything. There has been a fair bit of doomsaying online already about the film, but much of what I’ve read has not matched up to what I’m hearing from people working in various capacities on the movie. It seems to me like that they’re pretty close to ready to go, and the teams that have to be working already to pull off the elaborate action sequences and that hope to build the amazing fantasy worlds that are part of any “Star Wars” movie are all working hard right now, and progress is definitely being made.
There is so much irrational anger that surrounds any mention of “Star Wars” that I would argue you have to tune it out right now. Yes, it is true… there are bad “Star Wars” films. And, yes, if you wrote film coverage between 1997 and 2005, the words “Star Wars” probably make you twitch from sheer PTSD. But that doesn’t mean that every single word written now requires you to tell anyone who still likes “Star Wars” how stupid they are, and it certainly doesn’t mean you have to incessantly beat the drum that these films will be terrible. That seems like a terrible approach in general, and I’m guessing that whatever these films are, they’ll surprise you in some way.
The news broke on Star Wars.com, the official site for the films, and so far, they’ve been the only source of information that I completely trust on these new films.
“Star Wars Episode VII” is now set to open in theaters December 18, 2015.
Excellent perspective on this and something Devin at Bad Ass Digest could learn from. Despite idiot fans going after him, he is clearly bashing the films already because of his hatred for JJ Abrams and he is almost rooting for them to fail.
Agreed with this. I enjoy his writing, but he clearly a) wants Star Wars to fail (maybe not unreasonably, given how the fandom has treated him), and b) is in the tank in a big way for anything and everything Marvel (which also manifests itself as a dislike for any Marvel properties not managed by Marvel/Disney, i.e. X-Men and Spider-Man).
I don
Ahem, what I meant to say was that I don’t know if I agree with you. To this point I can’t say Devin has written anything that would seem to indicate that he is necessarily rooting against the film being good. I would agree he is no JJ lover, but neither am I to be honest.
I think having some skepticism in regards to this project is fine. They fired the lead writer, they are asking for a later release date, the script is unfinished. I mean right now I have my doubts on the quality of the film.
All Devin said in his post regarding this was that he was right about the release date being pushed back. And he was. Frankly I will have faith in JJ Abrams abilities when he makes a film worthy of it. His last couple films have just not been very good. If he knocks Episode VII out of the park, I will concede he was the right choice. Until then I am with Devin on this and do not have alot of faith they will get this film right.
@ Filmboy
Fair points. I agree with you that skepticism is warranted at this point. I’m also a fan of Devin’s writing, and think it’s valuable to have a voice like his out there.
While I understand the reasons for his negative opinions crystallizing, he has stated outright hope the film crashes and burns here: [badassdigest.com].
“At this point my Star Wars apathy is turning into active dislike – helped along by people like the Star Wars fan who threatened to break into my home and rape my family because of my reporting on the matter – and I’m almost rooting for Iger to not blink and crash this spaceship.”
For what it’s worth, I’m no JJ fanboy – I thought Into Darkness was just awful.
1989 was the last time Bond was a Summer release. It was also the last time Star Trek was a Summer release until Abrams movie convince Paramount to bring Star Trek back to the summer. Although after the money made on Into Darkness it might be headed for a Fall release all over again.
erm, for the record, Into Darkness is the highest grossing Star Trek movie of all time and it doubled the international gross of 2009 Star Trek movie. (127 mil 09, 239 mil of ID).
Huh. I had no idea Into Darkness did so much better in foreign markets. Thanks!
I for one am happy about the switch. It makes the new film feel like a Christmas present.
This is actually the first bit of news about the new Star Wars that I’ve been excited by. Strange but true.
Clearly Oscar bait.
Hopefully this turns out better than the last big Star Wars holiday event.
Too bad we have to wait two years for another JJ Abrams movie. Granted it is a star wars movie….
Isn’t that Life Day?
Only talk/write about the new movie (best way to stop the bla bla about the past)
“so much irrational anger”
AKA The Internet.