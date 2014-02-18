‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ reportedly adds ‘Transformers’ Jack Reynor

(CBR)With less than two years until its release, some official “Star Wars: Episode VII” news should be coming our way any day now. Until that time, expect the rumors to come flying in at light speed.

Case in point: Ain”t It Cool News reports that actor Jack Reynor has landed a role in the J.J. Abrams film. The report stops short of saying what the role is, or how important the character is to the plot. But AICN”s Harry Knowles said the scoop has been confirmed by “two different sources.” Take that for what it”s worth.

If the rumor proves true, it”s just the latest major coup for Reynor, a relatively unknown face at the moment. The Irish actor appears in this summer”s “Transformers: Age of Extinction” opposite Mark Wahlberg.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” opens Dec. 18, 2015.