‘Star Wars’ jumps 30 years into the future for ‘Episode VII’

Here's how little we know about “Star Wars: Episode VII” so far: the news that the new film will take place 30 years after the conclusion of “Return Of The Jedi” is being treated like an amazing announcement.
Don't get me wrong… I'm interested to see how the world of “Star Wars” has changed after 30 years. It's nice to see them allow for the same amount of time to have passed in the movies as has passed in real life, so they don't have to pretend that Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford are younger than they are, and it gives enough time for things to have changed in some significant way.
Even so, the film starts shooting in May, and we still basically know nothing about the story or even the casting. Sure, we've heard plenty of rumors, and in some cases, the people posting those rumors have been adamant that will will indeed see Adam Driver playing a bad guy and Lupita N'Yongo playing a major role and that we'll likely see Jesse Plemons or John Boyega playing a key role as well. It is taken as common knowledge at this point that there will be returning appearances by Hamill, Ford, and Fisher, and that the Millennium Falcon is already standing on a soundstage in London. Is all of that true? I think so, but because nothing is official yet, I wouldn't just run that as fact. Not yet.
We told you not long ago that the film was going to start principal photography, and I am very sure that we had our story right. Today's press release confirmed the May start date, and it also confirmed that the film will feature “a trio of new young leads along with some very familiar faces.”
They're gonna make us work for it, aren't they?
“Star Wars: Episode VII” arrives in theaters December 18, 2015.
Until the announce the return of Billy Dee Williams as my favorite smooth-talking scoundrel, I will not be satisfied!!! ;-)
I’m perfectly okay with not knowing much before filming starts, or until the movie is out. I much prefer knowing a little than being played with, it’s good the mystery box isn’t involved.
Jim Jeffries said on KROQ recently that Carrie Fisher told him she would be in England shooting for 6 months.
The trio of new young leads is most likely to consist of Jacen Solo, Jaina Solo and Anakin Solo, the three kids of Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa.
We’ve been told, ad nauseam, that the Expanded Universe is being thrown out.
Any of the talk about Han and Leia’s kids spoke of two, not three.
Some of the names may be kept, but there’s no guarantee any of those characters will survive the purge.
That includes the plots of NJO through to the whole misguided Legacy series.
You’re misguided! (runs away in tears)
Haha… seriously though… Both Legacy AND Legacy of the Force display that particular syndrome that Drew has spoken about previously:
How this is a HUGE galaxy, and yet, all of the major moments seem to hinge on members of the Skywalker (or Solo) family.
It’s ridonkulous that Jacen becomes a Sith Lord bent on taking over the Galaxy.
It’s impossible to suspend our disbelief that Luke’s great-grandson is responsible for dispelling another Sith threat 150 years later.
There are trillions of people in the galaxy, yet everything always hinges on a Skywalker (or Solo).
I loved NJO… and really, that’s where it should have stopped.
It should be said that’s why I loved Knights of the Old Republic, the best Star Wars media release since Shadows of the Empire.
There was not ONE Skywalker to be found in that whole story.
And it was awesome.
I would tend to agree, if the Solos and Skywalkers weren’t so awesome.
I hope that this takes place in the same galaxy, at the same time, but with a different, parallel story. That way you get to hear about the Solos and stuff, but maybe get to meet Corran Horn or Ganner Rhysode.
NJO 4 Life
At the end of May, JJ Abrams and company will announce that they’ve pulled off the greatest trick in the history of cinema: they have already wrapped principal photography and will now commence 18 months of VFX work for the December 2015 release date.