‘Star Wars Rebels’ likely providing first look at some ‘Episode VII’ elements

(CBR) J.J. Abrams” Twitter account won”t be the only place to get glimpses of “Star Wars: Episode VII.” According to Simon Kinberg, executive producer of “Star Wars Rebels,” fans can see bits and pieces of the film in Disney XD”s upcoming animated series.

Entertainment Weekly not only spoke to Kinberg about the possible connections, but also unveiled these new images from the highly anticipated series.

“It”s a very integrated process, there”s real communication between all the filmmakers because we”re all part of a larger timeline,” said Kinberg, who serves as creative consultant on Episode VII. “There is absolutely communication and integration between the different stories. We are very aware of what they”re doing in VII, and we also have to click into place with 'Episode IV.'” He went on to add, “There are characters, vehicles, imagery that are introduced in the show before we”ve ever seen them in the movies, possibly including VII.”

“Star Wars Rebels” premieres Oct. 3 on the Disney Channel before moving Oct. 13 for its regular run on Disney XD. “Star Wars: Episode VII” bows on Dec. 18, 2015.