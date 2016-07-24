We asked ‘Star Wars’ cosplayers the ultimate question: Who is their fav ‘Star Trek’ character?

For as long as humans can remember, we have been designated into two tribes and never the two shall meet. Star Wars or Star Trek. But it”s the 21st century. Surely by now the two groups have found a middle ground. You can love Tauntauns and Pon farr. Why should someone have to choose between 12 parsecs and Warp 9? Can”t we love both?

I was determined to find out. Hitting the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, I sought out cosplayers and asked them to let their feelings betray them and confess their love for the other tribe.

The results were pretty ‘awwwwwwww”-inducing. Check it out in the video above (and below)!