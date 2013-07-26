Starz renews ‘Black Sails’ months before its January 2014 premiere

The first season of “Black Sails” won’t hit TV until 2014, but Starz is already moving forward on a second season.

Starz announced on Friday (July 26) that “Black Sails” will resume production in November 2013, meaning that the network will be well into shooting on the second season before a scene of the Michael Bay-produced swashbuckler has aired.

This is, of course, part of the Starz MO. “Boss” and “Magic City” were among the network’s dramas to get renewed pre-premiere.

“Michael Bay, Jon Steinberg and their teams delivered a spectacular first season of ‘Black Sails,’ and we are incredibly proud of everyone’s work,” blurbs Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. “Based on the strong fan response to the preview screening at last week’s Comic-Con, we felt an early order for a second season would allow the writers, cast and crew enough time and space to continue crafting such unique and epic storytelling.”

Starz is feeling sufficiently confident in “Black Sails” that not only has the network ordered a second season, but the second season will be 10 episodes compared to eight for the first season.

Something of a prequel to “Treasure Island,” “Black Sails” is set 20 years before that Robert Louis Stevenson classic and features Toby Stephens as Captain Flint and Luke Arnold as the young John Silver.

“We are thrilled to be receiving such an exciting vote of confidence from everyone at Starz and for the opportunity to carry the ‘Black Sails’ adventure into Season Two without missing a beat,” states series creator Jon Steinberg. “We couldn’t ask for better partners in bringing our pirate world to life.”