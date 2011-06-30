Starz won’t renew ‘Camelot’

Starz has decided not to exercise its option on “Camelot,” effectively canceling the Arthurian drama after one season.

In an official statement, Starz says simply, “ Due to significant production challenges, Starz has decided not to exercise the option for subsequent seasons of ‘Camelot’ with our production partners GK-tv, Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions.”

“Camelot” wasn’t actually a failure for Starz. The drama premiered to 1.1 million viewers in April and drew its second biggest audience for its finale earlier this month.

Featuring Joseph Fiennes, Jamie Campbell Bower and Eva Green, “Camelot” was produced by GK-tv, Octagon Films and Take 5 Prods, generating most of its funding internationally, meaning that theoretically another cable network could swoop in and give it a new domestic home. Unfortunately, the drama’s sex-and-violence-filled take on the story of King Arthur probably didn’t generate a big enough audience for any of the networks that could sustain its content.