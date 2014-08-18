Stellan Skarsgård going full monty again for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

and 08.18.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Poor Eric Selvig can”t ever seem to catch a break – and by “catch a break,” we mean “put on his pants.”

Stellan Skarsgård confirmed in an interview with Total Film that he”ll return in Marvel”s Avengers: Age of Ultron for “a small appearance. It”s something really nice.” The Avengers sequel marks Skarsgård”s fourth time portraying Selvig, following both Thor films and the first Avengers.

Skarsgård also confirmed that when Selvig returns, he”ll be in the nude – again.

“Yeah, I was naked again,” he said. “They called my agent and said, ‘Do you think Stellan will mind being naked?” My agent laughed his head off. Yeah, I almost insist! Sometimes with a contract you get a nudity clause, which is fantastic. It”s supposed to protect me from having my genitals exploited, which I doubt anybody would make a dime on.”

Aside from getting naked again, what is Skarsgård doing in the Avengers sequel? He offered one cryptic tease: “I don”t know what I”m allowed to say. But usually they call me in if they need something explained. There”s a lot of explanations to do when it comes to that universe.”

Written and directed by Joss Whedon, Avengers: Age of Ultron arrives on May 1, 2015.

(via Dark Horizons)

