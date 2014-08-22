Stephen Amell, Scott Snyder, comics stars take on the Ice Bucket Challenge

(CBR) If you've spent any amount of time on social media (or in society) over the past two weeks, you're probably at least aware of the Ice Bucket Challenge — if you haven't already done it yourself. It's an effort to raise awareness and money for the ALS Association, looking to help fund research and advocacy for people with Lou Gehrig's Disease. By the rules of the challenge, one person posts a video of them flinging a bucket of ice water on themselves along with a suggested donation of $10, and then challenges two or three people to do the same within 24 hours — if the person isn't up for a public soaking, a donation of $100 is encouraged.

Despite some criticism (with folks arguing that it's more of a trend than an actual cause, and that it's a waste of water when parts of the world are facing severe drought) it's been an effective socially conscious phenomenon that's attracted former presidents, pop superstars and that dude you went to high school with — and also folks working in the comic book industry.

This is far from an exhaustive list, so if you've seen one that should be included, feel free to let us know on the CBR Community.

Let's start with Marvel mainstay writer and “Powers” co-creator Brian Michael Bendis, joined for the challenge by his four kids:

Recent “Savage Wolverine” and “Original Sins” writer Frank Tieri also had some family help:

Tieri challenged “Batman” and “American Vampire” writer Scott Snyder, who answered here: Reilly Brown, artist of DC Comics' upcoming “Lobo” series, took the challenge with fellow illustrator and studiomate Khary Randolph:

“The Sixth Gun” co-creator Cullen Bunn, who's writing “Lobo,” put a bit of a twist on the format:

Long-time DC artist and “Red” co-creator Cully Hamner took the challenge: Hamner nominated “Witchblade” writer and CBR columnist Ron Marz, who accepted: Current “Uncanny X-Men” artist Chris Bachalo embraced the cold: Artists Mitch Gerads and Brent Schoonover helped each other out with their challenges: “Shi” creator Billy Tucci was one of the first comic book pros to take an ice bucket dousing:

Here's “Mouse Guard” creator David Petersen: And Aspen Comics editor-in-chief Vince Hernandez:

“Rocket Raccoon” writer/artist Skottie Young took an artistic approach: CBR Contributing Writer Brett White got creative with the challenge: It's not just comic book writers and artist getting in on the Ice Bucket Challenge — so are folks involved in comic book-related movies and TV shows, like “Arrow” star Stephen Amell — who took the challenge shirtless and aided by co-stars Willa Holland and Colton Haynes: Amell nominated “The Flash” star Grant Gustin, who was game: Another live-action DC superhero, Ben Affleck — co-starring as the Dark Knight in 2016's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” — got wet for ALS, along with his wife Jennifer Garner, the former big-screen “Elektra.”

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman in “Dawn of Justice,” also took the challenge: The Ice Bucket Challenge hasn't been limited to actors playing DC characters, though, as seen by Chris Pratt, Marvel Studios' Star-Lord, who attempted to take some liberties with the concept:

Pratt challenged his “Guardians of the Galaxy” co-star Dave Bautista:

Another “Guardian,” Zoe Saldana declined due to her pregnancy, but nominated her husband in her stead: Vin Diesel, that film's Groot, was very ambitious with his challenges: “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer/director James Gunn got iced: Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, got in on the cause: Emma Stone, Gwen Stacy in “Amazing Spider-Man” and this past spring's “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” went for it: Plus, there are ice bucket challengers out there like Dean Haspiel and Mike Mignola, with non-embeddable videos. According to the ALS Association, the Ice Bucket Challenge has helped raise $41.8 million between July 29 to Aug. 21, up from $2.1 million during that same period last year. Those looking to make a donation can do so directly with ALSA.