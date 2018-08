King of the Geeks Stephen Colbert is taking a different tack from the rest of the “Star Wars” fanatics with his outrage over yesterday's casting news: that table-read photo is fucking BULLSHIT.

“Those love seats are clearly not canon, those are Tattooine battle couches,” Colbert opines. “They should be Dantooine attack sofas.”

Oh my god, I know, right?? Also, uhm, pretty sure Luke Skywalker would never wear flannel. Just saying.

