Stephen Colbert lets President Obama take over “The Colbert Report”

The president, making his 2nd “Colbert” appearance (his first as a guest), sat at Colbert”s desk on the stage at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and renamed Colbert”s “The Word” segment “The Decree.” “I, Stephen Colbert,” Obama said, “have never cared for our president. The guy is so arrogant, I bet he talks about himself in the third person.” PLUS: Obama accidentally calls Colbert “Bill” – as in Bill O”Reilly?

“Eaten Alive” star: “I think I owe it to the people of planet Earth to get eaten by something”

Paul Rosolie talked to Jimmy Kimmel last night about his full day of reading mean tweets in response to the backlash over his misleading Discovery Channel special.

“South Park”s” holiday special will feature “Bill Cosby,” “Taylor Swift” and “Michael Jackson” as Peter Pan

“Iggy Azalea,” “Angelina Jolie” and Kurt Cobain”s hologram will also appear on Wednesday”s special.

Click Read Full Post For More

Nick Offerman is selling his “Conan” Solid Wood Emojis for charity

Conan O”Brien says after viewers saw Offerman”s initial segment, viewers asked if they could buy them.

“Playing House” renewed

The USA series is trying a new strategy for its 2nd season. According to The Wall Street Journal, after each Season 2 episode airs, the next week”s episode will be available on-demand.

“Castle”s” midseason finale twist, explained

Showrunner David Amann says: “He is not ready to accept this reality, and so he is going to try to figure out a way to work with Beckett in spite of this.”

Jimmy Fallon shows off his new baby daughter

“My wife Nancy and I welcomed our second child, Frances Cole Fallon! So, welcome to 'The Tonight Show'! I'm your host, completely exhausted,” Fallon said during his monologue.

“The Originals” featured lots of twists on its midseason finale

What”s the future for Claire Holt”s character?

“Grey”s Anatomy”s” Sarah Drew welcomes a daughter

Hannah Mali Rose joins her son Micah Emmanuel.