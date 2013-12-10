Stephen Colbert reveals his ‘Hobbit’ cameo on Letterman

What do Stephen Colbert and Ian McKellen have in common?

It turns out, both of them will appear in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”, the upcoming second part of Peter Jackson’s trilogy.

Colbert revealed his unexpected journey to the land of Tolkien while appearing on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

“Check IMDB. I”m in there,” he told Letterman. “If it”s on the Internet, Dave, it”s true.”

The Comedy Central anchor added a bit more about the Colbert family cameo appearance, without giving too much away.

“I and my wife and my two boys were invited down to New Zealand to play around with the folks in ‘The Hobbit’ by Peter Jackson,” Colbert explained. “We went down there, and we”re in a scene in Laketown. I don”t want to say where in the movie. It”s kind of a ‘Where”s Waldo.'”

See if you can spot him alongside stars Martin Freeman, Luke Evans, Orlando Bloom, Richard Armitage, and Evangeline Lilly when the film opens. Additionally, “Star Trek Into Darkness” star Benedict Cumberbatch will be heard as Smaug.

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” opens December 13.