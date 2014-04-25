Stephen Colbert Serenades Us With ‘The Ballad Of Cliven Bundy’

#Stephen Colbert
04.25.14

In case you've missed the news – or your brain purged it to protect itself from losing neurons to such scathing stupidity – Cliven Bundy is a Nevada cattle rancher who owes $1 million in grazing fees to the federal government. Of course that means it's time to take up arms and protect the ideals of freedom from tyranny, despots, and paying bills in a timely manner.

And who better than Stephen Colbert to craft a loving ode to this latest American 'folk hero'? Colbert breaks out the guitar to sing an ode to Cliven Bundy's stubbornness in the face of common sense. So just sit right back and here a tale, a tale of a man who stood for anarchy and racism.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSCliven BundySEAN HANNITYSTEPHEN COLBERTThe Ballad of Cliven Bundythe colbert report

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP