Stephen Colbert Serenades Us With ‘The Ballad Of Cliven Bundy’

In case you've missed the news – or your brain purged it to protect itself from losing neurons to such scathing stupidity – Cliven Bundy is a Nevada cattle rancher who owes $1 million in grazing fees to the federal government. Of course that means it's time to take up arms and protect the ideals of freedom from tyranny, despots, and paying bills in a timely manner.

And who better than Stephen Colbert to craft a loving ode to this latest American 'folk hero'? Colbert breaks out the guitar to sing an ode to Cliven Bundy's stubbornness in the face of common sense. So just sit right back and here a tale, a tale of a man who stood for anarchy and racism.