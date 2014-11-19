Stephen Colbert to host the Kennedy Center Honors

At the Dec. 7 ceremony, which CBS will broadcast on Dec. 30, Colbert will help honor Tom Hanks, ballerina Patricia McBride, Lily Tomlin, Sting and Al Green. PLUS: Colbert says goodbye to “Esteban Colberto.”

NBC: We”re sticking with our current “Today” team

“NBC wants to be absolutely clear: The rumors are wrong – period,” NBC News President Deborah Turness said in a statement, responding to rumors of a cast shakeup. “This is the team we are committed to. And this is the team that our viewers turn to in the morning.”

“Orange is the New Black” star Taryn Manning arrested

Manning was taken into custody for allegedly making threats against a former friend.

“Fargo” alum Allison Tolman”s next stop: Comedy Central's “Review”

She”ll play a nurse who becomes part of Forrest MacNeil”s “blackmail” scheme.

“Gotham” planning a “prenatal Robin,” while Harley Quinn won”t appear this season

“We”re going to do a prenatal origin story for Robin down the line,” says showrunner Bruno Heller.

TNA Impact Wrestling is coming to Discovery”s Destination America

Pro wrestling debuts on the Discovery channel in January.

Does Seth Meyers look like Eddie Redmayne?

Amy Poehler thinks “The Theory of Everything” is a doppelganger of her “Late Night” pal.

Tom Selleck pens a tribute to “Magnum P.I.” creator Glen A. Larson

Selleck had some issues with the script, and he says Larson was “accommodating.”