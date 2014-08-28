Stephen Colbert’s ‘Frank’ Take on Ferguson and Race

08.28.14 4 years ago

Stephen Colbert decided to weigh in on Ferguson and race issues, and results are… pretty palatable and righteous and cool. As if you expected anything less. I wonder if he'll still throw down these kinds of commentaries when he takes over for Letterman. Here's hoping.

