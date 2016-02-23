Stephen Colbert’s ‘Hungry for Power Games’ says good night to Jeb!

Another presidential candidate hopeful hopes no more, which means it's time for another segment of one of my favorite Late Show bits, the “Hungry for Power Games.”

This time, it's Jeb Bush who fell by the wayside, announcing, finally, that he was dropping out of the race the other day. He got his very own dedicated “Hungry for Power Games,” as Colbert bid farewell to the man from District: Jeb!

There was even a prop toilet to flush Bush's toy turtles and Super PAC donor cash away.