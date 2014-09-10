Stephen King’s ‘Things They Left Behind’ will follow ‘Under the Dome’ to CBS

(CBR) Hoping to repeat the success it”s had adapting Stephen King”s “Under the Dome,” CBS has given a put-pilot order to a series based on the author”s 2003 short story “The Things They Left Behind.”

Deadline reports the supernatural procedural will be produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Greg Berlanti, and written by Grahame-Smith.

The short story follows a man named Scott Staley who followed an inner voice and didn”t report to work at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. His survivor”s guilt is compounded when items belonging to his deceased co-workers begin appearing in his apartment. He soon discovers that his life”s mission is to give these items to the families of those who passed away.

In addition to the series, the story has been adapted twice. The first was a short film by Pablo Macho Maysonet IV, the second a longer feature directed by Guillaume Heulard and Stéphane Valette.

Berlanti is one of the creators of The CW”s “Arrow” and “The Flash,” and is involved in the development of a planned Supergirl TV series. An author and screenwriter, Grahame-Smith wrote the novels “Pride and Prejudice” and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” and also penned the scripts for Tim Burton”s “Dark Shadows.”