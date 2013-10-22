Stephen Lang’s Quaritch will return for all three of Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels

One of the things that seems to be coming into focus about the three sequels James Cameron is currently preparing to shoot for “Avatar” is that death does not seem to be a permanent condition on Pandora.
For at least a year now, Sigourney Weaver has been talking about how she plans to return for the films as well, hinting that once you are part of Pandora, you are not conventionally “dead,” and there’s plenty of groundwork for that in the first movie. One of the major ideas that Cameron emphasized in the first film is that all energy is only borrowed, and one day you have to give it back. All of Pandora is one giant network, storing memories and energy, and all of the Na’vi who have ever lived before are stored in that network, accessible by their descendants.
Today, word broke that Stephen Lang will be returning for a major role in all three of the sequels. Deadline quotes Cameron saying, “I’m not going to say exactly how we’re bringing him back, but it’s a science-fiction story, after all. His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga.”
Since Col. Miles Quaritch was human in the first film, it’ll be interesting to see how Pandora processes him. I can’t imagine it will be as simple as Quaritch remaining the exact same intractable bad guy, but in a Na’vi body. He’s going to be cycled through a deeply spiritual process that will transform him in every way, so what comes out the other side of that? Michael Fleming, who broke the story, refers to him as “Darth Vader” and “The Terminator,” so is he hinting that there’s going to be some sort of biomechanical element to Quaritch’s resurrection?
I’ve seen some people already complaining that there are no stakes in the world of “Avatar,” but I don’t think that’s what this means at all. Instead, I think Cameron really loves this larger world of Pandora and wants to explore various facets of how things work, and he’s not going to ignore the characters he already created for the first film. The sequels, currently being scripted by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno, offer Cameron the single biggest canvass of his career, and I get the feeling he’s going to introduce some very big new elements in each of the films.
December 2016 seems like a long way off, and production isn’t even supposed to start on these films until a year from now, but it sounds like Cameron’s moving forward and making his plans.
I liked the first AVATAR. It gets shit on a lot by people because the story is clichéd, but all in all it is still an entertaining film with fantastic visuals and a few interesting ideas. I think that the most exciting thing about the sequels is that after getting his feet wet with the first film, (I hope) Cameron will be really diving into his world (as Drew said) and creating something big and exciting and new with it.
I feel like the potential is there for the first film to feel like a prequel/prologue in ten years or so once these other films are done.
I really liked “Avatar” a lot (although few of my friends did) and I’m looking forward to the sequels. But the return of one of the most cliched aspects of the movie… a generic, hardass military thug, doesn’t excite me very much. I guess we’ll just have to trust that James Cameron knows what he is doing and has some good tricks up his storytelling sleeves.
By the time he’s finished, almost half of Cameron’s movies will be “Avatar”s. I hope it’s worth it.
Can’t say I ever want to see more of that character. Every word out of his mouth was a cliché. I don’t think he said a single thing I hadn’t heard before from some other movie. Just because they try to add experiences to him doesn’t change that he was the most boring, one-dimensional bad guy I’ve seen in a long while.
Really, Avatar did a great job with all the parts they actually put effort into, namely the world-building and special effects. And naturally, the story and dialogue was atrocious for what it could have, should have been. Optimistically, I’d say with three sequels, at least there’s a chance they’ll HAVE to come up with more original material now.
I think in the past Cameron all but confirmed that Lang would come back as a clone generated by the corporation (or whoever), he said something along the lines of “they have his DNA on file so…”, I doubt that there will be a Pandora/Navi element to his return (though I assume the Darth Vader comparison means he won’t necessarily stay a bad guy as he “evolves” over the course of the saga).