Get ready world, ‘True Blood: The Musical’ is in the works

(CBR) HBO”s “True Blood” might be kicking off its final season on Sunday, but that doesn”t mean fans won”t see more Sookie Stackhouse in their lives. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “True Blood: The Musical” is in the works.

“This was something that I pitched to HBO and [show creator] Alan Ball,” composer Nathan Barr said. He explained that the musical would focus on Sookie, played is the television series by Anna Paquin. “I think we”re really going to try to return to the roots of the show,” Barr added.

“There”s no guarantees,” Barr said. “But I think the direction we”re heading in is really exciting.” The plan is to have a workshop version of the show ready a year from now. He even got some help from “True Blood”'s Stephen Moyer to put a few samples together. Moyer appeared on NBC”s live version of “The Sound of Music.”