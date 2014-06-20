Get ready world, ‘True Blood: The Musical’ is in the works

#HBO #True Blood
and 06.20.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

(CBR)  HBO”s “True Blood” might be kicking off its final season on Sunday, but that doesn”t mean fans won”t see more Sookie Stackhouse in their lives. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “True Blood: The Musical” is in the works.

“This was something that I pitched to HBO and [show creator] Alan Ball,” composer Nathan Barr said. He explained that the musical would focus on Sookie, played is the television series by Anna Paquin. “I think we”re really going to try to return to the roots of the show,” Barr added.

“There”s no guarantees,” Barr said. “But I think the direction we”re heading in is really exciting.” The plan is to have a workshop version of the show ready a year from now. He even got some help from “True Blood”'s Stephen Moyer to put a few samples together. Moyer appeared on NBC”s live version of “The Sound of Music.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#True Blood
TAGSHBONathan BarrSTEPHEN MOYERTRUE BLOODTrue Blood The Musical

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP