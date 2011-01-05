Stephen Sommers not returning for ‘G.I. Joe 2’

It’s not going to be easy to replace Stephen Sommers on “G.I. Joe 2,” or whatever they finally call the sequel.
Not because Sommers is some singular talent, but because “G.I. Joe” is one of those projects where tone is everything. More than story, more than set pieces, tone is important. The first film isn’t a particularly smart film or a great story, but what it got right was tone. There’s an energy to it that is so relentlessly happy, so silly, that it carries the film right past its implausibilities.
Now The LA Times is reporting that Sommers won’t be directing after all. The thing is, I’m excited that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are writing the sequel. I liked their “Zombieland” script, and I thought their “Deadpool” script was a pretty balls-out take on the material. Having them attached means that I’m actually interested in this sequel.
What matters now is finding someone who can have fun with this. Someone who can do action with a light touch. Someone who can handle an ensemble.
One of my friends on Twitter floated the name Joe Carnahan today. I could get behind that. Thinking of the falling tank scene in “The A-Team” or most of the tone of “Smoking Aces,” that’s what I would want from another “G.I. Joe” movie.
I don’t take these films terribly serious, and I don’t know the animated show at all. What I think they could be at their best is big silly military gear pulp action, and that’s what the first film got right. The wrap-up for the bad guys in that first film is so wildly silly and enthusiastic that I, as a completely non-fan, applauded it. Those are bad guys I want to see again. I pray to god they’ve written Joseph Gordon-Levitt a role that lets him rock and roll and chew the edge of the frame. I’m there opening day if so.
“G.I. Joe: The Inevitable Sequel” will probably land in theaters sometime in 2012.
I always thought McG would be the best choice for something like this, until somebody pointed out that the best choice would be Paul Verhoeven.
As Darth Vader said:
Noooooooooooooooooo!!!!
Wait…
Get the guy who did Shoot Em Up. Michael Davis is not a name, but he knows how to put across a fun tone in an action flick.
That he certainly does! I’m not averse to Joe Carnahan, though.
I’m really glad to hear there will be a sequel to G.I. Joe, because honestly this is just bringing us closer to the inevitable Punky Brewster meets ALF 80’s clusterfuck movie that will finally kill the nostalgia genre completely. Then we can get back to proper movies like Jennifer Anuston’s next rom-com!
I like both Michael Davis and Joe Carnahan as possible replacements, and I agree with you Drew on the “tone” issue. The first film had precious little of any story, but the relentless fun angle to it was what elevated it from potential disaster to popcorn entertainment.
And are they really aiming for a 2012 release with this? Seems slightly unlikely, doesn’t it?
PS – Please let JGL completely unleash his maniacal side in the sequel. He’ll chew up the scenery like no one’s business.
I thought A-Team was the PERFECT tone for a GIJoe movie. I’d really rather have another Warren Ellis written cartoon. But getting rid of Sommers and using the Zombieland writers are a wonderful start. I just can’t get behind Sommers doing any film. He does some things well, but I’ve never seen a good movie with his name on it.
Stephen Sommers is the worst big budget “event” director this side of Michael Bay.
Anyone else think they should break Joe Dante out of whatever cryoprison Hollywood has him locked away in to come and make this movie?
Definitely Michael Bay. Or Brett Ratner. Or Joel Schumacher. I’m equally allergic to their work as I am Stephen Sommers’.
I don’t really know if you can state that the tone of the first movie was great or accurate if you aren’t familiar with the source material.