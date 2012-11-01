Steve Carell and Channing Tatum to explore criminal insanity in ‘Foxcatcher’

“Foxcatcher,” the fact-based drama starring Steve Carell and Channing Tatum, has been picked up by Columbia Pictures for U.S. distribution.

The film was directed by Bennett Miller (“Moneyball,” “Capote”) and also stars Mark Ruffalo (“The Avengers”).

Based on true events, Carell stars as John du Pont, the schizophrenic heir to the vast du Pont chemical fortune. His close friend Dave Schultz (Ruffalo), an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler, was found dead at the hands of du Pont in 1996. Tatum is playing Dave’s younger brother Mark, with Sienna Miller portraying Dave’s wife.

Vanessa Redgrave and Anthony Michael Hall also star.