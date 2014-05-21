Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks teaming with the Coen Brothers

(CBR) Steven Spielberg. Tom Hanks. The Coen brothers. Most moviegoers would line up for a film that involve any one of those talents – but combining all of them together guarantees some butts in seats.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that the legendary filmmakers will team for an untitled thriller set during the Cold War, about the true story of attorney John Donovan”s negotiations with KGB agents over the release of a fallen spy plane pilot. Spielberg is attached to direct, with Hanks set to star.

Now, with Joel and Ethan Coen on board for a new draft of the screenplay, the untitled film looks likely to be Spielberg”s next project. Shooting could begin in Europe in September.

