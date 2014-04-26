Steven Spielberg lining up adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘BFG’

Steven Spielberg is the latest Hollywood auteur to find inspiration in the works of Roald Dahl.

The legendary director will helm a live-action adaptation of the writer's children's book “BFG,” which will reunite him with screenwriter Melissa Mathison, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Mathison earned an Oscar nomination for writing Spielberg's 1982 smash “E.T.” and wrote Martin Scorsese's 1997 film about the Dalai Lama, “Kundun.”

Dahl's 1982 book centers on a Big Friendly Giant who bonds with a young orphan girl. Quentin Blake created the book's illustrations. 

“BFG” previously served as the basis for an animated British telefilm in 1989.

Dahl's work has recently been adapted as the films Tim Burton's “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and Wes Anderson's stop-motion film “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Spielberg is keeping busy these days. He recently announced he'll reteam with Tom Hanks on an as-yet-untitled Cold War thriller. He's also developing an adaption of David Kertzer's novel “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara” with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner (“Munich,” “Lincoln”). 

