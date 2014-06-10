Steven Spielberg wants to bring Bryan Cranston’s ‘All the Way’ to TV

(CBR)

Steven Spielberg wants to go all the way with Bryan Cranston.

Deadline reports the Oscar-winning director is in the process of optioning “All the Way,” the stage play starring Cranston as former U.S. President Lyndon Johnson. Spielberg reportedly wants to flesh out “All the Way” out as a miniseries, beginning with the assassination of John F. Kennedy and spanning through Johnson”s landslide reelection campaign.

Cranston, who won multiple Emmy awards for his turn as Walter White on “Breaking Bad,” earned his first Tony Award on Sunday for playing Johnson in “All the Way.” The play itself also won a Tony for Best Play.