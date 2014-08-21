Steven Spielberg’s ‘Minority Report’ is being developed as a TV series

“Minority Report” may be coming to the small-screen.

Steven Spielberg's blockbuster sci-fi film starring Tom Cruise is being developed as a TV series by the director's Amblin Television, according to Deadline, with “Godzilla” screenwriter Max Borenstein attached to pen the script. The project, which is still in the “very early stages,” will take off from the film's near-future vision of a world in which a special police unit – aided by telepaths known as “precogs” – is able to arrest murderers before they commit their crimes. The premise is based on the short story of the same name by Philip K. Dick.

No network is yet attached to the project.

Released in the summer of 2002, “Minority Report” was met with critical acclaim and went on to gross over $350 million worldwide. It also starred Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton and Max von Sydow.

Do you think a “Minority Report” TV series is a good idea? Let us know in the comments.