Steven Spielberg’s ‘Minority Report’ is being developed as a TV series

#Minority Report #Steven Spielberg
08.21.14 4 years ago

“Minority Report” may be coming to the small-screen.

Steven Spielberg's blockbuster sci-fi film starring Tom Cruise is being developed as a TV series by the director's Amblin Television, according to Deadline, with “Godzilla” screenwriter Max Borenstein attached to pen the script. The project, which is still in the “very early stages,”  will take off from the film's near-future vision of a world in which a special police unit – aided by telepaths known as “precogs” – is able to arrest murderers before they commit their crimes. The premise is based on the short story of the same name by Philip K. Dick.

No network is yet attached to the project.

Released in the summer of 2002, “Minority Report” was met with critical acclaim and went on to gross over $350 million worldwide. It also starred Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton and Max von Sydow.

Do you think a “Minority Report” TV series is a good idea? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Minority Report#Steven Spielberg
TAGSMINORITY REPORTMinority Report TV seriesMinority Report TV showsteven spielberg

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP